Pratyusha Dasgupta, daughter of Ex-BARC chief Partho Dasgupta, has made another appeal to the Maharashtra Chief Minister as her father’s health deteriorates. Dasgupta is currently admitted to the hospital. Partho was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state on January 15 from jail after he was arrested by Mumbai police in connection with the TRP manipulation case. His family only came to know about his condition the next day.

In the recent post, Pratyusha claimed that Partho’s family had been denied basic visitation rights in the hospital. While fearing for his life, she wrote, “Do we live in a system of guilty until proven innocent? All we are asking for is basic rights. My father, Partho Dasgupta, is in ICU, from judicial custody and we his family are being denied basic visitation rights. I fear for his life, knowing how unwell he already was. Will we be allowed to see him only after it is too late? Will it take a death in custody for this country to hear us?”

Dasgupta’s wife has also filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission in which she mentioned that her husband Partho Dasgupta was admitted to JJ Hospital by Taloja officials presumably and is in a very critical condition.

Mumbai Police arrested Dasgupta on December 25 in the alleged TRP tempering case. Since then, he is in judicial custody. His family has alleged that someone was paid in the jail to beat him.