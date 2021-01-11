Monday, January 11, 2021
Democrats and the Biden administration are planning to unleash a new 'War on Terror' on Trump supporters: Glenn Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald said that he fears a 'War on Terror' on Trump supporters because there are sufficient indications that the Biden administration will legislate a new terror law that will end up curbing civil liberties.

OpIndia Staff
Glenn Greenwald appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to say that Democrats and the Biden administration are planning to unleash a 'War on Terror' on Trump supporters
Left: Tucker Carlson, Right: Glenn Greenwald (Image Credit: Daily Mail)
Glenn Greenwald, an independent journalist of notable repute, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News on the 10th of January and shared his opinions on the terrifying Big Tech censorship that is currently underway in the United States of America. He said that that the Biden administration and Big Tech was gearing up for a new ‘War on Terror’ but this time, on American citizens.

Glenn Greenwald said, “One thing that we are seeing clearly is the initiation of a new ‘War on Terror’.” The ‘War on Terror’ refers to the military adventure that the USA embarked upon in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks in Iraq and Afghanistan and other territories against terrorists.

The most terrible terrorist attack on US soil was also followed by ever expanding surveillance measures that are regarded as a violation of privacy by those concerned with civil liberties. Revelations by Julian Assange and Edward Snowden also exposed the dark underbelly of the ‘War on Terror’ and the draconian measures implemented by the National Security Establishment.

Glenn Greenwald said that he fears a ‘War on Terror’ on Trump supporters because there are sufficient indications that the Biden administration will legislate a new terror law that will end up curbing civil liberties. He noted that all the actions that constitute domestic terrorism are already criminalized, therefore, what they actually seek is a new law to curb civil liberties.

“What they want to do is increase their power to monitor political groups, infiltrate them, to criminalize activities that are currently not criminalized nor should they be, whether it be advocacy of speech or other things,” Greenwald said.

He also said that people associated with Joe Biden are saying explicitly that the new law being discussed will not be applied to non-state actors or foreign citizens, it is going to be directed at Americans. He said that the strategy so far has been clear regarding what happens when Donald Trump leaves office, who has been extremely profitable for them.

Their strategy is “to inflate the risk of what they call ‘White Supremacist Terrorism’ which increasingly means nothing more than being a Trump supporter and then treating people in the United States who fall into that category the way you treat terrorists.” “You monitor them, you surveil them, you restrain them, you detain them and this is what they are saying explicitly,” Glenn Greenwald said.

The journalist was also extremely against the Big Tech censorship who he accused of colluding with the Democratic establishment. He also said that they overwhelmingly donate to the Democrat party and are part of their coalition.

There are also rumours floating that a law is being discussed to classify Donald Trump rallies as a “domestic terror activity” and to require law enforcement authorities to prevent such “domestic terrorism.”

Amazon, Google, Twitter and Facebook have initiated a massive censorship bid following the riots at Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Parler, a social media platform committed to free speech, has been pushed offline after Google, Apple and Amazon colluded to close their platforms to them. The move has been criticized by US President Donald Trump, the Mexican President as well as numerous citizens across the globe.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

