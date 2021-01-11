Parler, the social media platform with a commitment towards Freedom of Expression, will be forced to go offline after Amazon Web Service announced that Parler will be removed from its web hosting service. It was after Google and Apple had already removed social media platform from their app stores.

Latest comments by CEO John Matze reveal that Parler has also been dropped by related services such as texting and email. In addition, their lawyers have dropped them as clients. Matze told Fox Newx, “We are gonna try our best to get back online as quickly as possible but we are having a lot of trouble because every vendor we talk to, they say they won’t work with us because if Apple doesn’t approve, Google doesn’t approve, they won’t.”

VIDEO: Parler CEO admits his comment yesterday about “many competing for our business” was wrong, says no one wants to host website after being dropped by Amazon.



Additionally, he says Parler’s attorneys have dropped them as a client. [Fox News] https://t.co/VfhY4jSeOE pic.twitter.com/thhFkOhFUu — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 10, 2021

“Every vendor, from text message services to email providers to our lawyers, all ditched us too, on the same day,” Matze said.

Parler has maintained that they won’t give in to such politically motivated threats. “Apparently they believe Parler is responsible for ALL user-generated content on Parler,” Matze has said previously. “Therefor (sic) by the same logic, Apple must be responsible for ALL actions taken by their phones. Every car bomb, every illegal cell phone conversation, every illegal crime committed on an iPhone, Apple must also be responsible for,” he wrote.

The future course of action for Parler is not yet clear. They are slated to go offline by today. It is not yet clear when they will return, if they do at all.