‘Easier to date than girlfriends’: Hong Kong man gets engaged with sex doll, says he has never kissed or had sex with her for fear of damage

Xie Tianrong, who lives with his parents in Hong Kong, has fondly gifted his new bride to be with several expensive things, including an iPhone 12.

OpIndia Staff
Xie Tianrong, man from Hong Kong, gets engaged to sex doll
93

In a bizarre incident in Hong Kong, Xie Tianrong, a 36-year-old man has got engaged to a sex doll which he bought through some e-commerce site in 2019. The ceremony took place earlier this month and was attended by his close friends and relatives.

The craziness, however, does not end at this. The youth reportedly also has a baby doll with his fiancé Mochi.

Image via Facebook

Xie Tianrong, who lives with his parents in Hong Kong, has fondly gifted his new bride to be with several expensive things, including an iPhone 12. Not only this, but Mochi is also in possession of 20 pairs of expensive clothes and 10 pairs of shoes.

Image via Facebook

In fact, Xie Tianrong’s Facebook page is filled with pictures of him with his fiance Mochi in restaurants, malls, gaming parlours, watching movies together, celebrating each others birthdays holidaying etc.

Speaking on his decision to get engaged to a sex doll, the man from Hong Kong exclaimed that a sex doll is easier to date than a human girlfriend. “When me and my previous girlfriend were together, she was always staring at her phone, but with Mochi it’s different. She will concentrate and give me all her attention,” said Xie to the media.

Xie also claimed that he has never “violated” his fiance and says that he never intends to even kiss her as he fears of damaging her “sensitive skin”. “I respect Mochi and only want her as a companion. I have had human girlfriends before but I am only attracted to dolls now. I have never had sex with her,” Xie Tianrong was quoted as saying.

News reports have it that Xie bought the sex doll for about 10,000 yuan (Rs 1 lakh) way back in 2019. Since then, he has devoted all his time in taking care of her. He learned that he was attracted to dolls ten years ago when he spotted one such doll in a retail store in Hong Kong.

“A doll cost 80,000 yuan at that time, so I had to dispel my thoughts as I could not afford her. But in 2019, I found a silicone doll on the internet that was on sale and cost about 10,000 yuan (Rs 1 lakh) so I ordered it,” Xie Tianrong was quoted as saying.

