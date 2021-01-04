Monday, January 4, 2021
Home News Reports Days after 'motivated' IAS officers cried 'hate politics', 224 former IAS officers support anti-conversion...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Days after ‘motivated’ IAS officers cried ‘hate politics’, 224 former IAS officers support anti-conversion law in UP: Details

Earlier, 104 ex-IAS officers had written to Yogi Adityanath and alleged that Uttar Pradesh had become the epicentre of 'hate politics'.

OpIndia Staff
UP: 224 Retired IAS officers extend support to anti-conversion law
Representative Image (Photo Credits: New Indian Express)
144

In a big development, about 224 former IAS officers have written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extending their support to the recently enacted anti-conversion law in the State. The letter comes days after 104 ‘motivated’ ex-IAS officers demanded the withdrawal of the law, meant to contain the epidemic of grooming jihad.

The letter, as accessed by Times Now, read, “It is a matter of concern that one group of retired civil servants, visibly biased, with an anti-establishment attitude despite overtly posing as non-political, repeatedly avail of every opportunity to put the Indian democracy, its institutions and persons, legitimately holding IAS officers in poor light before the whole world by making ill-considered public statements.”

Under the umbrella of ‘Forum of Concerned Citizens’, the 224 retired IAS officers have stated that the ‘motivated’ civil servants and other vested interests are working on a mission to downgrade the integrity of India.

While speaking to Times Now, one of the signatories of the letter, Yogendra Narain said that the anti-conversion law is necessary to put a check on illegal conversions. He said that the Uttar Pradesh government took the right step by making a legal framework for all in dealing with such cases. “The law applies to all. It is not targeted at a particular religion or sect… If anyone wants (to convert), they must follow the legal procedure. It is the right of the government to determine how conversions should take place,” Narain emphasised.

On being asked about the claims made by the other group of 104 ex-civil servants, Yogendra Narain said that the Chief Minister has been duly elected by the people and that the government is within its right to frame such a law. He added that the institution of Judiciary is there to determine the ‘constitutional validity’ of the anti-conversion law. Narain conceded that the menace of forceful conversions had been highlighted by several newspapers and it was high time that the government intervened in the issue.

104 former IAS officers demand the withdrawal of anti-conversion law

Earlier, 104 ex-IAS officers had written to Yogi Adityanath and alleged that Uttar Pradesh had become the epicentre of ‘hate politics’. “It has become painfully evident that, in recent years, UP state, once known as the cradle of the Ganga-Jamuna civilisation, has become the epicentre of the politics of hate, division and bigotry and that the institutions of governance are now steeped in communal poison,” they argued.

Claiming that the Uttar Pradesh CM needed to re-educate himself about Constitutional principles, the letter further alleged, “… a series of heinous atrocities committed by your administration against young Indians across Uttar Pradesh… Indians who are simply seeking to live their lives as free citizens of a free country.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.
Read more
News Reports

‘Govt is paying MSP much higher than market price for some crops’: Nitin Gadkari speaks on farm reforms, ethanol fuel and more

OpIndia Staff -
Nitin Gadkari talked about EVs, ethanol production, MSMEs and more in an interview with the Indian Express.
Read more

‘Jack Ma will either be jailed or end up dead’: A prediction from 2019 that has gained great relevance as the Chinese billionaire disappears

World OpIndia Staff -
Jack Ma has reportedly disappeared from the African talent show that he created and was replaced by an Alibaba Executive.

Why tasteless jokes on Hindu gods feel not like free speech, but colonialism

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
After the arrest of a comedian in Indore the other day, Indian liberals are asking their favourite question all over again.

Children home run by Harsh Mander’s NGO in the dock as NCPCR inspection reveals child sex abuse: Here are the shocking details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR conducted inspection at the two shelter homes under the scanner, run by an NGO of 'Love Caravan' Harsh Mander.

Rubina Memon, a life convict in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, gets parole to attend daughter’s wedding

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rubina Memon, one of the convicts in 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case, is currently serving life imprisonment in Yerawada jail.

Recently Popular

News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
World

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma disappears from public after criticising the government and President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

‘Won’t allow communist party’s fascist regime in Kerala’: Orthodox church asks CM Pinarayi Vijayan to keep his opinions to himself

OpIndia Staff -
The Orthodox Church accused Kerala CM of blatantly lying and questioning the integrity of the priests
Read more
News Reports

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to remain in jail in the United Kingdom as judge rules against his extradition to the US

OpIndia Staff -
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been in Belmarsh prison in the UK since April 2019
Read more
Politics

Aurangabad renaming row: SP leader Abu Azmi who called Balasaheb Thackeray ‘old and senile’ hailed by Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has objected to the renaming of Aurangabad to 'Sambhaji Nagar' and is now hailed by Sanjay Raut
Read more
News Reports

Days after ‘motivated’ IAS officers cried ‘hate politics’, 224 former IAS officers support anti-conversion law in UP: Details

OpIndia Staff -
224 former IAS officers have written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extending their support to the recently enacted anti-conversion law in the State.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.
Read more
News Reports

‘Govt is paying MSP much higher than market price for some crops’: Nitin Gadkari speaks on farm reforms, ethanol fuel and more

OpIndia Staff -
Nitin Gadkari talked about EVs, ethanol production, MSMEs and more in an interview with the Indian Express.
Read more
World

‘Jack Ma will either be jailed or end up dead’: A prediction from 2019 that has gained great relevance as the Chinese billionaire disappears

OpIndia Staff -
Jack Ma has reportedly disappeared from the African talent show that he created and was replaced by an Alibaba Executive.
Read more
Crime

West Bengal: BJP’s Krishnendu Mukherjee survives attack by gunmen, blames TMC

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, a complaint has been filed with the Hirapur police station but no accused have been arrested so far.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim ruffians allegedly associated with Maha cabinet minister accused of encroaching Hindu houses in Mumbai’s Malwani: Details

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Mumbai President Mangal Prabhat Lodha visited Malwani to meet with the residents and take stock of the situation
Read more
Opinions

Why tasteless jokes on Hindu gods feel not like free speech, but colonialism

Abhishek Banerjee -
After the arrest of a comedian in Indore the other day, Indian liberals are asking their favourite question all over again.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com