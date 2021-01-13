Bombay High Court has listed actor Sonu Sood’s plea for hearing on January 13. Sood had requested court to stay the demolition notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for his alleged illegal hotel in Juhu. Amidst the controversy, Sood went to meet National Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday.

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood paid a courtesy visit to NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence today. pic.twitter.com/xTh8wpE9Bs — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

A civil court had dismissed Sood’s plea in which he had asked to cancel the notice by BMC in October 2020. The actor then filed a plea in the Bombay High Court challenging the notice issued by BMC. The High Court had provided interim relief to the actor against the demolition action till January 13.

BMC called Sonu Sood a “habitual offender”

In the affidavit submitted by the BMC before the Bombay High Court, the civic body has alleged that the actor is a habitual offender. It accused the actor of carrying out unauthorized work in his residential building and converting it into a hotel without permission. The civic body also alleged that there are no documents to prove Sood or his wife are the owners of the 6-storey Shakti Sagar building located in Juhu.

Sood and BMC have been fighting over illegal construction since January 2018. The civic body has mentioned in the affidavit that they had carried out the demolition process twice so far, but the actor carries out the construction and remodelling work. BMC further alleged that his hotel violates the MRTP Act provisions and the MMC Act, 1888.