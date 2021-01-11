Monday, January 11, 2021
Ind vs Aus: Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja’s video on ‘teamwork’ goes viral

Earlier today, Australian cricketer Steve Smith was caught on camera removing the guard marks put up by Rishabh Pant.

OpIndia Staff
Navdeep Saini peels banana for Ravindra Jadeja
3

On day five of the third test match in the India Vs Australia series, while Australian cricketers are showing their lack of sportsman spirit, Indian cricketers are giving a demo on teamwork.

As the camera panned towards the Indian team’s dressing room, one can see Saini pick up a banana, peel it and offer it to his teammate Ravindra Jadeja, who was all padded up to go to the crease. Jadeja is also recovering from a fractured thumb.

Jadeja injured his thumb off Mitchell Starc’s delivery during the first innings of the Sydney Test. Subsequently, he didn’t bowl for the entirety of Australia’s second innings. Cricket fans were not sure whether he would participate in the remainder of the test series. However, they were elated to see Jadeja padded up in the dressing room.

Earlier today, Australian cricketer Steve Smith was caught on camera removing the guard marks put up by Rishabh Pant. Netizens were angry at this unsportsmanlike behaviour by Smith who had recently faced 1 year suspension over ball tampering.

