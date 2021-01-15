Friday, January 15, 2021
Home News Reports Indian govt took 'very decisive' steps to deal with coronavirus, structural reforms working well:...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Indian govt took ‘very decisive’ steps to deal with coronavirus, structural reforms working well: IMF chief

Georgieva said that she is impressed by the appetite for structural reforms that India is retaining. "We welcome that. No question those reforms will determine competitiveness in the future", she said.

Shashank Bharadwaj
IMF chief praises India's economic reforms and policy decisions following lockdown
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva/ Image Source: Straittimes
4

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday praised Modi government for taking “very decisive” steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences.

Speaking at a global media roundtable on Thursday, the IMF Managing Director predicted a ‘less bad’ outlook for India in the upcoming World Economic Update due to the effective steps taken by the Modi government. The Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva also asked the country to do more this year to support an accelerated transformation of the economy.

“When I called on everybody to stay tuned for January 26, that applies very much to India. You would see a picture in our update that is less bad. Why? Because the country actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it,” Georgieva said.

The International Monetary Fund is scheduled to release its World Economic Update on January 26.

Restrictions, lockdown along with policy support worked well: IMF chief

Speaking about India, the IMF chief opined that it was a very dramatic lockdown for a country of this size of the population with people clustered so closely together.

“Then India moved to more targeted restrictions and lockdowns. What we see is that transition, combined with policy support, seems to have worked well. Why? Because if you look at mobility indicators, we are almost where we were before COVID in India, meaning that economic activities have been revitalised quite significantly,” she said.

She said the steps taken by the Modi government on the monetary policy and the fiscal policy side is commendable. It is actually slightly above the average for emerging markets, she added.

According to Kristalina Georgieva, India has outdone emerging markets, which on average have provided six per cent of the GDP. “Good for India is that there is still space to do more. If you can do more, please do,” Georgieva said.

She added that 2021 is the year to use and use it wisely in a more targeted manner to support an accelerated transformation of the economy. The IMF chief said that it was amazing to see how much faster structural change takes place and policymakers ought to be leaning forward in this environment to support this structural transformation and to cushion the impact it has on those that are on the losing side of it.

India has an appetite for structural reforms, says IMF top Economist

Georgieva said that she is impressed by the appetite for structural reforms that India is retaining. “We welcome that. No question those reforms, and actually that applies very much to South Africa… will determine competitiveness in the future. We need higher productivity. We need more vibrant and inclusive economies. And they are not going to fall from the sky. There have to be reforms that support them,” she said.

Appreciating the fact that Modi government does not give up on structural reforms, she said, “And I’m saying, yes, do it! Because the world change is accelerating and economies have to be agile and adaptable to change. We have to be constantly leaning forward.”

At the same time, she emphasised that one of the aspects of India’s reforms that are still lagging is on gender equality.

“I want to just stress it is scary to see how we are losing ground on gender equality over these months so fast. Women are front line workers…They are often in the informal economy, help cannot easily reach them, so they are hit, she said. ….once people start losing jobs, who is to lose jobs first? [Again] women are on the front line. Labour market participation in India for women has been low. It is shrinking…I know the government is paying attention, it is moving in that [direction], but there is so much space to tap into the productive potential of women and the entrepreneurial potential of women,” Georgieva said.

In its October outlook, the IMF has projected India to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent in 2020. However, India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, the global financial institution had said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIMF India economy, India economy pandemic, economic reforms
Shashank Bharadwaj

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After ED summons, Sanjay Raut’s wife pays back ‘interest-free’ loan taken from PMC Bank scam accused’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena's motormouth Sanjay Raut submitted documents to the ED through a relative, claiming that she paid loans taken from Pravin Raut's wife from funds generated from the film 'Thackeray’ penned by her husband.
Read more
News Reports

As SFJ asks farmers to raise Khalistan flag at India Gate on R-Day, Rakesh Tikait announces march from Red Fort to India Gate

OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait said that protestors will carry out another procession from Red Fort to India Gate on January 26
Read more

Big tech Unites: If censorship wasn’t enough, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wonders why Twitter and Facebook didn’t censor Trump sooner

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Jimmy Wales said that Donald Trump was clearly spreading disinformation on Twitter and Facebook & they failed to contain that

Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu only 5 days after returning from Italy: Is he breaking quarantine rules?

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was seen surrounded by Congress workers in Madurai openly flouting the social distancing guidelines

Firangi lord Rahul Gandhi realises the glory of Hindu festival after witnessing it, makes superb U-turns while making zero sense

Opinions Sanghamitra -
After Congress tried to ban Jallikattu for years, today Rahul Gandhi has decided that he likes it. Also the lord Gandhi has been kind enough to allow us brown people to continue their traditional festivities on Pongal.

Explained – The political crisis over crop procurement in Chhattisgarh and why paddy procurement has been stopped in the state

Opinions Anand Walunjkar -
As mandis in Chhattisgarh overflow due to bonus announced by govt, both Congress and BJP blaming each other

Recently Popular

Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
Government and Policy

History books should teach India’s civilisational, linguistic heritage, not unfounded claims: Parliamentary Committee meets to discuss NCERT books

Jhankar Mohta -
The panel heard suggestions from ex-NCERT director and other representatives on reforms in textbooks
Read more
Culture and History

NCERT says it has no information on source of claim made in textbook that Mughals had rebuilt temples after destroying them

OpIndia Staff -
NCERT History textbook says that Shahjahan and Aurangzeb have issued grants for rebuilding temples destroyed in war
Read more
News Reports

SEBI bans CNBC Awaaz Stocks Editor for fraudulent trading. Here is how he made Rs 3 crore

OpIndia Staff -
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz Editor Hemant Ghai, his mother and his wife for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter stocks plummet post Trump ban, CEO Jack Dorsey writes a long-winded thread: Pomp, arrogance and zero substance

Nupur J Sharma -
As Twitter decided to ban US President Donald Trump from its platform, its stock plummeted and Jack Dorsey has finally spoken
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Indian govt took ‘very decisive’ steps to deal with coronavirus, structural reforms working well: IMF chief

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Georgieva said the steps taken by the Modi government on the monetary policy and the fiscal policy side is commendable. It is actually slightly above the average for emerging markets, she added.
Read more
News Reports

After ED summons, Sanjay Raut’s wife pays back ‘interest-free’ loan taken from PMC Bank scam accused’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena's motormouth Sanjay Raut submitted documents to the ED through a relative, claiming that she paid loans taken from Pravin Raut's wife from funds generated from the film 'Thackeray’ penned by her husband.
Read more
World

Did China promote ‘Coronavirus lockdowns’ to cripple world economy? Lawyers, activists, ex-US Brigadier general want UK, USA spies to investigate

OpIndia Staff -
Sceptics urged spies from USA and UK to investigate if China promoted idea of Coronavirus 'lockdowns' to cripple the world economy.
Read more
News Reports

As SFJ asks farmers to raise Khalistan flag at India Gate on R-Day, Rakesh Tikait announces march from Red Fort to India Gate

OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait said that protestors will carry out another procession from Red Fort to India Gate on January 26
Read more
News Reports

ASI approves underwater research project to determine how and when the Ram Setu was formed

OpIndia Staff -
The research would be carried out to understand the nature and formation of the Ram Setu and its surrounding areas
Read more
Editor's picks

Big tech Unites: If censorship wasn’t enough, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wonders why Twitter and Facebook didn’t censor Trump sooner

OpIndia Staff -
Jimmy Wales said that Donald Trump was clearly spreading disinformation on Twitter and Facebook & they failed to contain that
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu only 5 days after returning from Italy: Is he breaking quarantine rules?

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was seen surrounded by Congress workers in Madurai openly flouting the social distancing guidelines
Read more
Opinions

Firangi lord Rahul Gandhi realises the glory of Hindu festival after witnessing it, makes superb U-turns while making zero sense

Sanghamitra -
After Congress tried to ban Jallikattu for years, today Rahul Gandhi has decided that he likes it. Also the lord Gandhi has been kind enough to allow us brown people to continue their traditional festivities on Pongal.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan sent to NCB custody till January 18 after his arrest in drug case

OpIndia Staff -
Sameer Khan was arrested yesterday after long hours of questioning at the NCB office in Mumbai
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan notoriously constructs 150-m long tunnel along the Indo-Pak border in Kathua, second in the last two months

OpIndia Staff -
Tunnel detected last year had its starting point in Pakistan and was used by terrorists eliminated during Nagrota encounter
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com