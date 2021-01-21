On Thursday, a passenger named Ravi took to Twitter to share that his pregnant wife had twisted her ankle while stepping down from a foot-over bridge in Junagadh, Gujarat. The social media user requested immediate help from the local Railway authorities saying that his pregnant wife was suffering from tremendous pain after twisting her ankle.

Sir @RailwaySeva meri wife junagadh me FOB se nichhe utar rhi thi to uska per fisal gya or moch aa gyi, jisse per me bhut dard ho rha hai. Or wo pregnant bhi hai..

Please immediately help me..

PNR 8534375862 — Ravi 🇮🇳 (@SirRaviSharma) January 21, 2021

As soon as Ravi requested the help, Indian Railways swung into action and asked the Divisional Railway Manager at Bhavnagar to immediately look into the issue. The DRM Bhavnagar soon responded to the aggrieved passenger saying that necessary instruction has been given to concerned.

Necessary instruction has been given to concerned. — DRM Bhavnagar (@DRM_BVP) January 21, 2021

The DRM Bhavnagar also assured the passenger that the concerned staff at Gondal station had been instructed for assistance. In just an hour, the medical support staff reached the Gondal station to provide necessary medical attention to Ravi’s pregnant wife.

As Indian Railways displayed their exceptional professionalism by responding to one of its passengers’ crisis, the aggrieved passenger expressed his gratitude towards the Indian Railways for their swift response. Ravi again posted a tweet saying that the country was indeed transforming and thanked the Indian Railways and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

@PiyushGoyalOffc sir apne apne to 5G ki speed se meri samsya ka samadhan kiya uske liye Railway ka bhut bhut dhanyawad 🙏🙏

Meri Desh badal rha hai aage badh rha hai..again dhanyawad Railway 🚂 🙏🙏 — Ravi 🇮🇳 (@SirRaviSharma) January 21, 2021

Responding to Ravi’s tweet, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hailed Indian Railways for its readiness and added that it is always committed to providing passengers amenities and support to its passengers. He said that he was glad that the railway staff came to his help immediately.

“Indian Railways is committed to providing passenger amenities and support in every situation. I am glad that the readiness of our railway staff helped you immediately. Indian Railways will always continue to work for the benefit of passengers,” said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The transformation of Indian Railways, especially in terms of handling customer grievances and developing basic amenities, infrastructure has been one of the major highlights of Narendra Modi-led government.