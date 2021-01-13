The latest victim of the ongoing farmer protests is late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actor Janhvi Kapoor who was shooting for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry at Bassi Pathana in Punjab. A large group of protesters gheraoed the actor and her crew demanding her opinion on the farm laws. The incident took place on January 11.

Balwinder Singh, SHO, said that the protesters halted the shooting and told the workers and Director that Bollywood actors have neither said anything in support of the farmers’ protests nor made any comment. “When Director assured them that Janhvi Kapoor will make a comment on the protest, then they went back. The shoot is going on.”

They’d told the workers & Director that Bollywood actors have neither said anything in support of farmers protest nor made any comment. When Director assured them that Janhvi Kapoor will make a comment on the protest then they went back. The shoot is going on: SHO Balwinder Singh https://t.co/ppnNJP75v6 pic.twitter.com/BKptwlV78w — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

As per the reports, the protesters allegedly said that they would allow shooting only if Jahnvi Kapoor makes a statement in favour of the so-called farmers sitting on the Delhi borders from last 50 days. They left the shooting location only after Janhvi posted an Instagram story in which she wrote, “Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognise and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers.”

Now-deleted Instagram story by Janhavi Kapoor (Image: Republic TV)

The reports suggest that the police was present at the scene.

Punjab Farmers protests in Delhi

The farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three Agriculture Laws that were enacted by the Union government in September. The farmers are demanding that the government must repeal the laws, and they are not ready to discuss anything less.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court requesting the court to get the roads cleared. On hearing the views from all parties, the court had decided to stay the implementation of the laws and formed a 4-member committee to find a solution of the deadlock between the central government and the farmers’ unions.

On the other hand, the unions have decided not to attend proceedings of any committee formed by the Supreme Court alleging it will favour the government. The four members of the committee are BS Mann, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Scientist, Pramod K Jishi, International Food Policy Research Institute and Anil Ghanwant, Shetkari Sangathan.

Last round of talks between the Union government and farmer unions took place on January 11. Next round of talks is scheduled for January 15.