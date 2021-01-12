So-called farmers blame SC of ‘helping centre’ by forming a committee, say protest to continue: Details

Even as the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three farm laws and formed a four-member committee to hold talks, the agitating demonstrators continued to remain defiant, stating that they won’t accept anything short of a complete rollback of the three Farm Bills. In fact, they have essentially blamed the Supreme Court of trying to “help the centre”.

Speaking to the media, Krantikari Kisan Union chief, Darshan Pal contended that the formation of the committee through the apex court was done to take the burden off their Centre’s shoulders.

We had said yesterday itself that we won’t appear before any such committee. Our agitation will go on as usual. All the members of this Committee are pro-govt and had been justifying the laws of the Government: Balbir Singh Rajewal, Bhartiya Kisan Union (R) https://t.co/KE9vMGUKjl pic.twitter.com/n2FFh5oj9k — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

“We’d issued a press note last night stating that we won’t accept any committee formed by Supreme Court for mediation,” Pal said.

Balbir Singh Rajewal of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (R) also echoed similar sentiments, stating that they had already made it clear that they won’t be appearing before any committee. Rajewal said the members of the court-appointed committee were pro-government and accused them of being pro-Farm Bills.

Protesting farmers said that they won’t accept resolution by the Committee set up by the Supreme Court. They said their protests will continue and they will have tractor parade on January 26 and their protests will continue even after January 26.

Supreme Court stays implementation of Farm Laws, forms 4-member committee for talks

Earlier today, the apex court suspended the implementation of farm laws until further orders. It also set up a four-member committee to break the deadlock between farmers and the Centre. Among the members of the committee is Bhupinder Singh Mann of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Anil Ghanwat of Shetkeri Sangthana, Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati.