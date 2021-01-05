While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly recuperates in a hospital in Kolkata after undergoing an angioplasty, Congress leaders are busy outshining each other, when it comes to spreading toxic negativity on social media. After Congress leader Kirti Azad, party spokesperson Udit Raj has also taken to Twitter to make an unsavoury comment against the BCCI chief.

Taking a sarcastic dig at Ganguly for endorsing Fortune oil, the Congress leader insinuated what Ganguly must-have said after suffering a heart attack: “I have always eaten and endorsed that this oil keeps you away from heart ailments. But today I have only suffered a heart attack. What to do, we have to do such things for money. And to top it all Adani is also Modi’s friend”.

Dr Raj was slammed for his negative tweet by netizens. People wondered what help can a politician with such a toxic mentality be for the country.

मुझे लगता आपके ऑफिशियल अकाउंट से ऐसे ट्वीट नहीं आने चाहिए। हार्ट अटैक किसी को भी आ सकता है। राजनीति किसी और मुद्दे पर की जा सकती है पर ये संवेदनशील मुद्दा है। https://t.co/B5mzGXBZmr — SIGNALS (@Signals_IND) January 5, 2021

The Congress party was also targeted over the matter.

It is pertinent to note that Congress leader Kirti Azad had also faced criticism when he made a similar jibe at Sourav Ganguly yesterday.

This is, however, not the first time the Congress spokesperson has been caught making such distasteful remarks. He is the same person who had maliciously made a ‘gaumutra’ jibe following the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor after a long battle with cancer. Prior to this, a complaint was registered against him at the Cyber ​​Crime Branch in New Delhi for his defamatory statement against the Brahmins.

Meanwhile, one of India topmost cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty, after examining the Board of Control for Cricket in India president at a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, said that the former cricketer is as fit as a fiddle. “He can run a marathon and fly a plane as his heart is as strong as it was when he was 20”, opined Dr Shetty.

Sourav Ganguly was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest pain while working out at a gym. He underwent angioplasty after three tiny blockages were detected in his coronary artery.

Ganguly is expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday. He would be on oral medications and monitored on a daily basis at home. Doctors have advised him to undergo two more angioplasty for the other blockages after two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the brand Adani Wilmar has pulled down all ads featuring former Indian captain. The step was taken after the brand was extensively trolled on social media.