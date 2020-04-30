Congress leader Udit Raj today made a ‘gaumutra’ jibe following the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor after a long battle with cancer.

ऋषि कपूर & इरफान खान कैंसर से मरे, बड़े अफसोस कि बात है। तमाम बड़े लोग इस बीमारी का इलाज विदेश में कराये । गोमूत्र और देशी औषधि से इलाज करने वाले कहां गए थे। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) April 30, 2020

“Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan both died of cancer. It is indeed unfortunate. All celebrities go out of India to find cure for this illness. Where are those who use cow urine for such cures?” he tweeted. After the untimely death of the two veteran Bollywood stars – Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor within the span of a single day, Congress leader Udit Raj took to Twitter to mock at their deaths by asking why did not these Bollywood stars use ‘gaumutra’ to cure their cancer.

It is pertinent to note that several Ayurvedic practices consider cow urine to have healing properties. However, some Islamists and Hinduphobics use this fact to deride the believers of Hinduism and the sacredness of cow.

Repeated anti-Hindu, anti-Brahmin propaganda by Udit Raj

Just last week, a complaint was registered against Congress leader Udit Raj at the Cyber ​​Crime Branch in New Delhi for his defamatory statement against the Brahmins.

After the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had questioned UPA chairperson and Congress President Sonia Gandhi over her silence on Palghar mob-lynching in which two Hindu Sadhus and a driver were killed by an unruly mob, an organisation associated with Udit Raj – All India Parisangh had made casteist attack on Arnab Goswami by saying. “Itna neeche koi Brahmin hi gir sakta hain, jitna Arnab Goswami gira hain”, roughly translated as (only a Brahmin can fall as low as Arnav Goswami has fallen).

Gaumutra jibe: Language of a terrorist

Last year, in the aftermath of the dastardly attack on the CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, a video was released by the Jaish-e-Muhammad group in which the terrorist who carried out the egregious attack against the security personnel, killing 40 of them, made a gau-mutra jibe as a reference to Hindus.

The terrorist identified as Adil Ahmed Dar alias Waqas was seen admitting that he had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad a year ago. In the video, he had referred to Indians as “Gae ka Peshab Peene Wale” (People who drink cow urine).

It was Congress that moved heaven and earth to concoct the “Saffron Terror” narrative by falsely implicating Sadhvi Pragya and even Lt Col Purohit. It was Congress which wanted to pass the Communal Violence Bill which basically ensured that only Hindus would be considered perpetrators and never a Muslim, should there be any communal violence. The bill was formed by people who were associated with various foreign-funded NGOs.