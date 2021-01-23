MP police disperse Congress workers with water cannons. Watch Video

Amidst the ongoing protests against the historic farm laws, the Congress party has upped its ante to turn the agitation by so-called farmers into a ‘mass movement.’ On Saturday, Congress workers were up for a rude shock while organising a march, in support of farmers, from Jawahar Chowk to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

During the procession, the party workers gathered in large numbers, waved flags and blocked the road. As evident from the visuals, protestors were seen violating guidelines while they laid siege on the traffic movement. In order to disperse the mob and maintain law and order situation, the Bhopal police resorted to using water cannons.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Police use water cannons to disperse Congress workers who were taking out a march from Jawahar Chowk to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal, in the support of farmers. pic.twitter.com/7Jz6s5tdpv — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

In another incident from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, anti-farm law protestors got into a scuffle with the police officials as they tried to break through police barricades to reach Raj Bhavan. News agency ANI shared shocking visuals from Haridwar-Dehradun Road in Lachhiwala where so-called farmers disregarded the police and drove through despite the Police trying to stop them.

When police officers deployed in the area, tried to stop the incoming tractors by standing in front of the vehicle, the erratic protestors disregarded their lives and just drove through.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A scuffle breaks out between farmers and Police as the latter try to stop them from marching to Raj Bhavan in Dehradun, in protest against #FarmLaws. Visuals from Haridwar – Dehradun Road in Lachhiwala. pic.twitter.com/DSN7iEP4kz — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Congress MP warns of violence if demands of ‘farmers’ not met

Earlier, Congress leader and MP Ravneet Bittu Singh issued open threats of violence in a bid to ‘transform’ the nature of the so-called ‘farmer’ protest. While talking to News Nation, he emphasised, “They (The government) think that we will get tired after some time and give up on our sit-in protest. But no! We will pile up corpses. We will shed blood and can go to any extent to achieve our objectives.”

Hinting at the possibility of Congress-sponsored violence, Ravneet Bittu Singh added, “We are coming up with a new plan and you will see it in action after January 1.” It is important to remember that the BJP had earlier alleged Congress hand in misleading farmers and orchestrating the ongoing protests against the historic farm laws.