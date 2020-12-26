Saturday, December 26, 2020
Home News Reports 'Will pile up corpses': Congress MP close to Rahul Gandhi warns of violence if...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Will pile up corpses’: Congress MP close to Rahul Gandhi warns of violence if demands of ‘farmers’ not met, hints at ‘plan’ after Jan 1st: Details

It is important to remember that the BJP had earlier alleged Congress hand in misleading farmers and orchestrating the ongoing protests against the historic farm laws.

OpIndia Staff
Congress MP incites violence on camera, threatens to pile up corpses
Image tweeted by Ranveet Bittu Singh with caption, "Met Hon’ble Congress President Sh.
47

On Friday, Congress leader and MP Ravneet Bittu Singh issued open threats of violence in a bid to ‘transform’ the nature of the so-called ‘farmer’ protest. Ranveet Bittu Singh is a member of parliament from Ludhiana. He won the 2009, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket.

While talking to News Nation, he emphasised, “They (The government) think that we will get tired after some time and give up on our sit-in protest. But no! We will pile up corpses. We will shed blood and can go to any extent to achieve our objectives.”

Hinting at the possibility of Congress-sponsored violence, Ravneet Bittu Singh added, “We are coming up with a new plan and you will see it in action after January 1.” It is important to remember that the BJP had earlier alleged Congress hand in misleading farmers and orchestrating the ongoing protests against the historic farm laws.

Ravneet Bittu Singh close proximity to Rahul Gandhi

Ravneet Bittu Singh, who is a Congress MP, has close ties with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and even Rahul Gandhi. On May 15th 2019, just as the Lok Sabha election campaigning reached its final phase, Rahul Gandhi pulled a stunt trying to drive a tractor in Ludhiana. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and Congress leader Asha Kumari were seen sitting by his side.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and Congress leader Asha Kumari with Rahul Gandhi.

At the time, Captain Amarinder Singh had tweeted rather proudly about the coordinated stunt by Rahul Gandhi.

Ravneet Bittu Singh had himself tweeted about the stunt.

Violence and vandalism in the name of ‘farmer protests

The anti-farm law agitation, which began by blocking roads and causing public inconvenience, has begun to take a drastic turn with protestors now actively engaging in violence, vandalism and destruction of private property.

Hooligans across the state of Punjab have started disrupting the services of Jio mobile by disconnecting power from telecom towers of the company. After several reports of such disruption, now a video has now gone viral, where the protestors are seen resorting to vandalism and forcefully disconnecting power supply to Reliance Jio towers to express their opposition to three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

In a disturbing video said to be of ‘farmers’ protesting against farm laws in Uttarakhand surfaced today in which protestors were seen clashing with the police. According to ANI, the video was of protests being held against the farm laws in the Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand. The police could be seen trying to contain the protestors by putting up heavy barricades. However, apparently without caring for the fatal consequences, some protestors started the tractor and ran it over the police barricades. The police personnel holding the barricades almost got crushed under it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfarmers protests, farm laws, farm protest, congress sponsored violence, congress violence, congress lies, Rahul Gandhi incites violence, congress news, congress MLA
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NCPCR investigation into six children home established by Badruddin Ajmal: Funds from Turkish org linked to Al-Qaeda, mistreatment of children and more

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR found irregularities in six childcare institutions. running under the aegis of "Markazul Maarif", established by Badruddin Ajmal
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court rebukes police for not filing FIR even after a man alleged that his daughter was taken away by Muslim man in...

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi High Court came down heavily on the SHO terming his inaction in the case as "complete dereliction of duty".
Read more

In September 2020, a Punjab Govt report had suggested opening up farm markets beyond APMCs, inviting companies for contract farming

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Modi govt's new farm laws offers the exact same reform Congress led Punjab Govt batted for in September 2020

From MSP to APMCs, here are 5 lies about farm laws by opposition busted by PM Modi in his speech today

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi today clarified rumours and misinformation surrounding the new Farm Bills while interacting with farmers in a virtual event after releasing the instalment of PM-KISAN to nine crore farmers via DBT.

Mumbai Police now accuses Republic TV of colluding with BARC to bring down Times Now ratings, the channel responds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Mumbai Police is in the middle of a mindless farce of an investigation that has only one purpose: to try and target Republic TV', the channel said denying the charges

‘Farmers’ vandalise several Reliance Jio towers to ‘protest’ against farm laws, Punjab CM appeals for calm after fanning protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The protestors of various farmers' union have shut the power supply to several Jio towers in the last three days in Punjab

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
Media

‘The Economist has always been anti-India’: NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain again left red faced while peddling anti-Modi agenda, this time by HDFC Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain interviewed HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh in which he attempted to solicit a statement against the NDA Government.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Will pile up corpses’: Congress MP close to Rahul Gandhi warns of violence if demands of ‘farmers’ not met, hints at ‘plan’ after Jan...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader and MP Ravneet Bittu Singh issued open threats of violence in a bid to 'transform' the nature of 'farmer' protest
Read more
News Reports

NCPCR investigation into six children home established by Badruddin Ajmal: Funds from Turkish org linked to Al-Qaeda, mistreatment of children and more

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR found irregularities in six childcare institutions. running under the aegis of "Markazul Maarif", established by Badruddin Ajmal
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court rebukes police for not filing FIR even after a man alleged that his daughter was taken away by Muslim man in...

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi High Court came down heavily on the SHO terming his inaction in the case as "complete dereliction of duty".
Read more
News Reports

Even as NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar continues to rant against new Farm Laws, he had argued for similar reforms in 2015: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In 2015, Ravish Kumar had passionately made a case for reforms needed in the agriculture sector in an article on NDTV
Read more
News Reports

In September 2020, a Punjab Govt report had suggested opening up farm markets beyond APMCs, inviting companies for contract farming

OpIndia Staff -
Modi govt's new farm laws offers the exact same reform Congress led Punjab Govt batted for in September 2020
Read more
News Reports

Here is why Captain Amarinder Singh is suddenly appealing to farmers to not axe Jio towers

OpIndia Staff -
If the attack on telecom infrastructure of Jio continues in Punjab, the centre may be forced to send central forces to protect them
Read more
Entertainment

Producer Manish Mundra promises to donate Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Manish Mundra has earlier made huge monetary donations to help people during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer protestors in Uttarakhand run tractor over police barricades almost crushing police personnel

OpIndia Staff -
The person driving the tractor crushed the police barricading despite seeing police personnel standing next to it.
Read more
Media

‘The Economist has always been anti-India’: NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain again left red faced while peddling anti-Modi agenda, this time by HDFC Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain interviewed HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh in which he attempted to solicit a statement against the NDA Government.
Read more
News Reports

Congress celebrates no new COVID patients in Dharavi, consider it Maharashtra govt’s achievement that 70% already got infected

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Milind Deora celebrates that 70% of residents of Dharavi are estimated to have already had COVID
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com