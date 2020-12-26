On Friday, Congress leader and MP Ravneet Bittu Singh issued open threats of violence in a bid to ‘transform’ the nature of the so-called ‘farmer’ protest. Ranveet Bittu Singh is a member of parliament from Ludhiana. He won the 2009, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket.

While talking to News Nation, he emphasised, “They (The government) think that we will get tired after some time and give up on our sit-in protest. But no! We will pile up corpses. We will shed blood and can go to any extent to achieve our objectives.”

Hinting at the possibility of Congress-sponsored violence, Ravneet Bittu Singh added, “We are coming up with a new plan and you will see it in action after January 1.” It is important to remember that the BJP had earlier alleged Congress hand in misleading farmers and orchestrating the ongoing protests against the historic farm laws.

Ravneet Bittu Singh close proximity to Rahul Gandhi

Ravneet Bittu Singh, who is a Congress MP, has close ties with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and even Rahul Gandhi. On May 15th 2019, just as the Lok Sabha election campaigning reached its final phase, Rahul Gandhi pulled a stunt trying to drive a tractor in Ludhiana. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and Congress leader Asha Kumari were seen sitting by his side.

At the time, Captain Amarinder Singh had tweeted rather proudly about the coordinated stunt by Rahul Gandhi.

Ravneet Bittu Singh had himself tweeted about the stunt.

The two Captains of the moment- One leading the nation towards a new future, and one leading Punjab! Thoroughly enjoyed this tractor ride alongside Sh.@RahulGandhi, Hon’ble CM @Capt_Amarinder Ji and Smt.@AshaKumariINC ji ! https://t.co/dZXpcF4MuH — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) May 15, 2019

Violence and vandalism in the name of ‘farmer protests

The anti-farm law agitation, which began by blocking roads and causing public inconvenience, has begun to take a drastic turn with protestors now actively engaging in violence, vandalism and destruction of private property.

Hooligans across the state of Punjab have started disrupting the services of Jio mobile by disconnecting power from telecom towers of the company. After several reports of such disruption, now a video has now gone viral, where the protestors are seen resorting to vandalism and forcefully disconnecting power supply to Reliance Jio towers to express their opposition to three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

In a disturbing video said to be of ‘farmers’ protesting against farm laws in Uttarakhand surfaced today in which protestors were seen clashing with the police. According to ANI, the video was of protests being held against the farm laws in the Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand. The police could be seen trying to contain the protestors by putting up heavy barricades. However, apparently without caring for the fatal consequences, some protestors started the tractor and ran it over the police barricades. The police personnel holding the barricades almost got crushed under it.