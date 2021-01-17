The author of the book ‘Didda-Kashmir Ki Yoddha Rani,’ Ashish Kaul, accused Kangana Ranaut of copyright violation and sent her a legal notice. The notice was sent for the upcoming film ‘Manikarnika-The Legend of Didda,’ and Kaul demanded a reply within 72 hours.

A legal notice has been issued to all concerned parties to cease and desist from using any aspect of the nationalist Didda as mentioned in my book Didda The Warrior Queen of Kashmir. #JaiShreeRam #HarHarMahadev #NamastasyeShardaDeviKashmirpurVasini pic.twitter.com/aOWtCns2Fd — Ashish Kaul (@aashishkaul) January 16, 2021

Ranaut has alleged that the claims are baseless, and the film was not based on his book.

Ashish claims sole copyright on the story of Warrior Queen Didda

As per Kaul, he holds the sole copyright of the story of warrior queen Didda who ruled the valley directly or indirectly for over five decades. The author had earlier said that he had shared details of the content of the book with Ranaut in an e-mail and requested her to write a foreword. Kaul had earlier shared the image of copyright notice in his book on Twitter.

Humbled by the support ! Some people have rightly wanted to know of my personal #Didda connect and how i am the sole owner – here it is ! pic.twitter.com/oaGdJLlzgs — Ashish Kaul (@aashishkaul) January 15, 2021

The notice added that Kaul was shocked to learn that the storyline that the proposed film follows is similar to the narrative he had shared with Ranaut. It read, “Our Client was further appalled to discover that the nature and treatment of the character of Didda in the Proposed Film, was identical to the Narrative Text, the Book and the information communicated by Our Client in his e-mail of 11 September 2020. To add further insult to injury, Kangana Ranaut and Kamal Kumar Jain have since issued public statements alleging that their proposed film is not based on the book. It is re-iterated that the description of Didda as identified by Kangana Ranaut to promote the film is identical to as set out in the book.”

Trolled and abused by Kangana’s fans – alleges Kaul

Kaul said that Kangana’s followers are abusing and trolling him on social media because of the actions of Kangana Ranaut and Kamal Kumar Jain. The notice said,” [He] has suffered extreme mental anguish.” It further added that there is a risk that Kaul will face financial losses as he was in discussion with major producers and studios for the production of a film based on his book and script that was registered under his name in 2017. “The actions and representations of Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Mr. Kamal Kumar and Ms. Rangoli Ranaut will severely impact all opportunities of commercial exploitation of the Narrative Text, the Book, and the Script by Kaul,” it added.

Kaul has demanded a reply from Kangana in 72 hours, failing to which he will take further legal action against her. The movie is set to hit the floor in Jan 2022.