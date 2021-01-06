Mike Pompeo, the outgoing Secretary of State of United States, on Wednesday, said that the USA and India have “never been closer” as it is today and praised External Affairs minister S Jaishankar for improved relationship between the two democracies.

Taking to Twitter, Pompeo, describing Foreign Minister S Jaishankar as “my friend” and “great diplomat”, said the relationship between the two natural allies strengthened from trade to military cooperation and also in more areas.

The U.S. relationship with Asia’s most populous democracy has never been closer, from trade to military cooperation and more. #LeadingFromTheFront https://t.co/aibBDPWPhK — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 5, 2021

Interestingly, Mike Pompeo also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by tweeting the clarion call of – ‘Modi Hain to Mumkin Hain’ meaning ‘If it is Modi, it is possible,” underlining the fact that the strong ties between the two countries was made possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

In his tweet linking to a speech he gave in June 2019 during a visit to New Delhi, Pompeo said, “The US relationship with Asia’s most populous democracy has never been closer, from trade to military cooperation and more”.

In that speech, Secretary Pompeo had said, “We each, India and the United States, should see the world as it is, and see each other for what we are: great democracies, global powers, and good friends. We have the ability to forge a new kind of cooperation that won’t just be good for us, but for the region, and indeed for the entire world.”

The outgoing Secretary of State also tweeted about PM Modi’s historical even in Houston, Texas – ‘HowdyModi’.

Secretary Pompeo’s tweet came as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office of the President of the United States of America on January 20.