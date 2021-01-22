A tense situation prevailed in the coastal city of Mangaluru on Wednesday after a set of condoms and a poster with the desecrated images of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra were found in the offering box of Koragajja Guligajja Daivastana, near Ullal, Mangaluru.

According to the reports, some mischievous elements dropped condoms inside the hundi at the temple in an attempt to disturb communal harmony in the coastal district. A morphed poster showing CM BS Yediyurappa and his son MP BY Vijayendra with objectionable messages was also found in the offering box.

The images of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and other BJP leaders were also defaced in the morphed poster that contained objectionable writings.

“Beware! Traitorous angels banished from heaven have become fake gods and are corrupting the humans on Earth through idols. Politicians who loot people are like blood-sucking mosquitoes, and they should be beaten up and killed”, read the poster.

The poster called for all corrupt political leaders to be killed. Following the incident, a case has been registered against the culprits in the Ullal police station. The incident came into light when the hundi was opened on January 19 by the Koragajja Seva Samithi.

Mangaluru police asks temples to install CCTV

Meanwhile, the Mangaluru Police said that some culprits had committed the act to disturb communal harmony and said that they would trace those people behind this act.

Speaking to media, the police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Such incidents are hurting the devotees’ sentiments. The police department will not spare those who have committed such an offence. It is a matter of time, today or tomorrow, they will be caught. Such acts should not be repeated.”

The police commissioner said that a special team has been formed to trace the accused. “Hurting religious sentiments is a sad thing. Those indulging in such mischief will be caught,” he said.

Kumar also asked management authorities of temples and other places of worship to install CCTV cameras to deter culprits from doing such crimes. “Having CCTV cameras will help find quickly those involved in such acts of mischief and theft,” he said.

Repeated incidents of temple vandalism in Mangaluru

The shocking acts come just weeks after a similar incident had occurred in three other temples in the city. Some miscreants had dropped used condoms and fake currency notes with derogatory posters in hundis in three other temples in the city.

Pictures of the fake currency notes that had a crucifix scribbled on it with a message – ‘Muslims and pig-like Hindus should be beaten up and killed. Lord Jesus Christ is the only God worthy of worship’ was found at Bhagavan Shree Babbuswamy Kshetra and Bhagavan Shree Daivaraja Kordabbu Daivasthana situated in the city’s Attavara area. All these incidents have been reported from temples where there are no CCTV cameras.