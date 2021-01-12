Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Updated:

Museum depicting barbaric history of how Mughals beheaded, killed Sikh gurus appears at the Singhu border

Sikh Gurus and leaders were tortured and killed by the Mughals for refusing to convert to Islam.

OpIndia Staff
Museum, depicting the killing of Sikh Gurus, surface amidst farmer protests
Sikh history museum at Singhu border, image via ANI
7

Amidst the ongoing protests against the historic farm laws enacted by the Union government, the protestors from Punjab have set up a mobile museum at Singhu border, depicting the history of Sikhism.

As per reports, the museum has been brought from Mohali in Punjab to educate the young generation about Sikh history. Parvinder Singh, the founder of the museum, said, “There should be a museum that can educate our youth generation about the history of Sikhism.”

The museum shows how Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur was tortured and then beheaded by Mughal invader Aurangzeb when he refused to convert to Islam.

The Islamic persecution of Sikhs

The barbaric nature of the Mughals is exemplified by the fact that the 5th Sikh Guru Arjan Singh was tortured to death by making him sit on a burning sheet while boiling hot sand was poured from the top. It was executed on the orders of Mughal tyrant Jahangir in 1606. He was imprisoned in the Lahore Fort where he was tortured and executed.

Similarly, 9th Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded in 1675 on the commands of Aurangzeb for taking up the cause of Kashmiri Pandits and refusing to convert to Islam. Gurudwara Sis Ganj in Delhi is the place where he was beheaded and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi is where he was cremated.

Prior to this tragic event, Bhai Mati Das was sawed in half by Aurangzeb’s soldiers and Bhai Dayala boiled alive in oil. Notably, 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh’s young sons named Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh were bricked alive after they refused to convert to Islam.

Museum depicting barbaric history of how Mughals beheaded, killed Sikh gurus appears at the Singhu border

