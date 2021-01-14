The Indian security forces once again thwarted the nefarious attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate into the Indian territory. During an operation on Wednesday morning, the BSF team detected a 150-meter long cross border tunnel near the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

The tunnel was detected during anti-tunnel drive following intelligence inputs about the possibility of the existence of an underneath tunnel along the border in Samba and Kathua districts.

BSF Inspector-General (Jammu Frontiers) N S Jamwal said the tunnel, found at Hiranagar sector’s Bobbiyan village on Wednesday morning, had a 3 feet diameter opening and was nearly 25-30 feet deep. He said the tunnel originates in Pakistan and opens nearly 20-30 meter inside the barbed wire fence on the Indian side.

The IG BSF said that “It shows Pakistan’s hand in the tunnel which has started from Shakargarh in Pakistan. This district is notorious for such kinds of activities especially for launching militants across the border.”

This is not the first time that a tunnel has been found. Earlier, also Pakistan has attempted to sneak into India through secret tunnels. However, Indian security forces have foiled Pakistan’s efforts time and again.

Tunnel which had its starting point in Pakistan was used by terrorists eliminated during Nagrota encounter

In November last year, a tunnel was discovered near the international border between India and Pakistan at the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The tunnel was reported to be 150 meters long and was reportedly used by the terrorists who were eliminated during the Nagrota encounter. On December 1 2020, the Indian security forces entered as far as 200 meters inside Pakistan territory to find the starting point of the tunnel. Reports suggested that the security forces had recovered mobile phones from the four terrorists killed during an operation in Nagrota that helped in uncovering the tunnel.

The tunnel was covered in thick bushes carefully and meticulously concealed with soil and wild growth. The security forces found sandbags that were used to strengthen and reinforce the mouth of the tunnel. Those bags had markings of Karachi, Pakistan. The tunnel was made by skilled personnel with proper engineering effort.