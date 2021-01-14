Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan notoriously constructs 150-m long tunnel along the Indo-Pak border in Kathua, second in...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan notoriously constructs 150-m long tunnel along the Indo-Pak border in Kathua, second in the last two months

The tunnel had a 3 ft diameter opening and was nearly 25-30 ft deep. He said the tunnel originates in Pakistan and opens nearly 20-30 meter inside the barbed wire fence on the Indian side.

OpIndia Staff
Image credit: ABP News
14

The Indian security forces once again thwarted the nefarious attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate into the Indian territory. During an operation on Wednesday morning, the BSF team detected a 150-meter long cross border tunnel near the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

The tunnel was detected during anti-tunnel drive following intelligence inputs about the possibility of the existence of an underneath tunnel along the border in Samba and Kathua districts.

BSF Inspector-General (Jammu Frontiers) N S Jamwal said the tunnel, found at Hiranagar sector’s Bobbiyan village on Wednesday morning, had a 3 feet diameter opening and was nearly 25-30 feet deep. He said the tunnel originates in Pakistan and opens nearly 20-30 meter inside the barbed wire fence on the Indian side.

The IG BSF said that “It shows Pakistan’s hand in the tunnel which has started from Shakargarh in Pakistan. This district is notorious for such kinds of activities especially for launching militants across the border.”

This is not the first time that a tunnel has been found. Earlier, also Pakistan has attempted to sneak into India through secret tunnels. However, Indian security forces have foiled Pakistan’s efforts time and again. 

Tunnel which had its starting point in Pakistan was used by terrorists eliminated during Nagrota encounter

In November last year, a tunnel was discovered near the international border between India and Pakistan at the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The tunnel was reported to be 150 meters long and was reportedly used by the terrorists who were eliminated during the Nagrota encounter. On December 1 2020, the Indian security forces entered as far as 200 meters inside Pakistan territory to find the starting point of the tunnel. Reports suggested that the security forces had recovered mobile phones from the four terrorists killed during an operation in Nagrota that helped in uncovering the tunnel.

The tunnel was covered in thick bushes carefully and meticulously concealed with soil and wild growth. The security forces found sandbags that were used to strengthen and reinforce the mouth of the tunnel. Those bags had markings of Karachi, Pakistan. The tunnel was made by skilled personnel with proper engineering effort.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Firangi lord Rahul Gandhi realises the glory of Hindu festival after witnessing it, makes superb U-turns while making zero sense

Sanghamitra -
After Congress tried to ban Jallikattu for years, today Rahul Gandhi has decided that he likes it. Also the lord Gandhi has been kind enough to allow us brown people to continue their traditional festivities on Pongal.
Read more
Opinions

Explained – The political crisis over crop procurement in Chhattisgarh and why paddy procurement has been stopped in the state

Anand Walunjkar -
As mandis in Chhattisgarh overflow due to bonus announced by govt, both Congress and BJP blaming each other
Read more

Once upon a time: How Congress leader Jairam Ramesh ended up admitting that his family contributes to global warming by eating beef

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The former 'Environment Minister', whose environmental consciousness seemed to be missing for 5 years, had reinstated the importance of curbing the beef industry.

After opposing the Jallikattu tooth and nail, Rahul Gandhi looks to salvage image by attending the festival

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After Congress opposed Jallikattu and called it cruel and barbaric for years,, Party's top leader today attended the festivities in Madurai.

Trouble mounts for Dhananjay Munde: After rape allegations, BJP demands NCP leader’s resignation and EC action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite serious rape allegations against Dhananjay Munde, Sharad Pawar's NCP was seen backing its minister

Is collapse of Congress making the left ecosystem more openly Hinduphobic?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Americans already know about Muslims and Hindus. The binary is simple to explain. That’s what Indian liberals are doing.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
News Reports

SEBI bans CNBC Awaaz Stocks Editor for fraudulent trading. Here is how he made Rs 3 crore

OpIndia Staff -
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz Editor Hemant Ghai, his mother and his wife for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.
Read more
Government and Policy

History books should teach India’s civilisational, linguistic heritage, not unfounded claims: Parliamentary Committee meets to discuss NCERT books

Jhankar Mohta -
The panel heard suggestions from ex-NCERT director and other representatives on reforms in textbooks
Read more
Culture and History

NCERT says it has no information on source of claim made in textbook that Mughals had rebuilt temples after destroying them

OpIndia Staff -
NCERT History textbook says that Shahjahan and Aurangzeb have issued grants for rebuilding temples destroyed in war
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
NSUI leader Taqueer Ali was recently promoted by the Congress party as the President of the Bulandshahr City Congress Committee
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu only 5 days after returning from Italy: Is he breaking quarantine rules?

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was seen surrounded by Congress workers in Madurai openly flouting the social distancing guidelines
Read more
Opinions

Firangi lord Rahul Gandhi realises the glory of Hindu festival after witnessing it, makes superb U-turns while making zero sense

Sanghamitra -
After Congress tried to ban Jallikattu for years, today Rahul Gandhi has decided that he likes it. Also the lord Gandhi has been kind enough to allow us brown people to continue their traditional festivities on Pongal.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan sent to NCB custody till January 18 after his arrest in drug case

OpIndia Staff -
Sameer Khan was arrested yesterday after long hours of questioning at the NCB office in Mumbai
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan notoriously constructs 150-m long tunnel along the Indo-Pak border in Kathua, second in the last two months

OpIndia Staff -
Tunnel detected last year had its starting point in Pakistan and was used by terrorists eliminated during Nagrota encounter
Read more
Opinions

Explained – The political crisis over crop procurement in Chhattisgarh and why paddy procurement has been stopped in the state

Anand Walunjkar -
As mandis in Chhattisgarh overflow due to bonus announced by govt, both Congress and BJP blaming each other
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan mirrors Congress, asks for a ban on RSS at UNSC, calls it a ‘violent extremist supremacist group’

Jhankar Mohta -
Pakistan has used its chance to speak at the UNSC to criticise the RSS as a 'violent extremist group'.
Read more
Politics

Once upon a time: How Congress leader Jairam Ramesh ended up admitting that his family contributes to global warming by eating beef

OpIndia Staff -
The former 'Environment Minister', whose environmental consciousness seemed to be missing for 5 years, had reinstated the importance of curbing the beef industry.
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter and BKU leader Bhupinder Singh Mann recuses himself from Supreme Court ordered committee on farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Mann, who had declared support for Congress in the 2019 general elections, has stated that he stands with farmers and Punjab.
Read more
Media

TRP scam: ED in BARC office to question CEO Sunil Lulla’s team, including top officials, regarding inconsistencies in their version

OpIndia Staff -
According to information received, ED officials are at the BARC office at the moment questioning top officers about the TRP case.
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait gives another indication about how the farmer protests are completely political: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
The statements from Rakesh Tikait makes it evident that these protests are politically motivated and have nothing to do with interest of farmers
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com