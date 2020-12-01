As per reports, the Indian security forces recently entered as far as 200 meters inside Pakistan territory to find the starting point of the tunnel on India-Pakistan border which was discovered last month. The tunnel was believed to be used by Pakistani terrorists who were eliminated in the Nagrota encounter. “Security forces went inside Pakistan for almost 200 meters which was the starting point of the tunnel, used by the terrorists eliminated last week by Indian forces,” a top official said.

On November 22, a 150-meter long tunnel was detected by the security forces near the India-Pakistan border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. It is believed that the terrorists were using the tunnel to infiltrate inside Indian territory. The security forces had recovered mobile phones from the four terrorists killed during an operation in Nagrota that helped in uncovering the tunnel.

J&K: Tunnel detected near International Border in Samba sector by BSF & J&K police.



Rakesh Asthana, DG, Border Security Forces (BSF) said, “On the basis of the analysis of mobile phones recovered from terrorists eliminated by security forces, on November 22, BSF unearthed a tunnel used by terrorists to infiltrate in Samba sector.” DG Asthana did not share more details about the operation. The tunnel was detected in a joint operation by Border Security Force and Jammu and Kashmir police.

NS Jamwal, Inspector General, BSF Jammu Frontier, said, “It seems terrorists involved in Nagrotra encounter used this 150-metre long tunnel as it’s a fresh one. We believe they had a guide who took them till highway.”

The tunnel was covered in thick bushes carefully and meticulously concealed with soil and wild growth. The security forces found sandbags that were used to strengthen and reinforce the mouth of the tunnel. Those bags had markings of Karachi, Pakistan. The tunnel was made by skilled personnel with proper engineering effort.