Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Home News Reports Indian security forces entered 200 meters inside Pakistan to unearth starting point of the...
News Reports
Updated:

Indian security forces entered 200 meters inside Pakistan to unearth starting point of the tunnel used by JeM terrorists

The security forces had recovered mobile phones from the four terrorists killed during an operation in Nagrota that helped in uncovering the tunnel

OpIndia Staff
Tunnel
Indian security forces entered 200 meters inside Pakistan while investigating the tunnel on International border (Image: ANI)
4

As per reports, the Indian security forces recently entered as far as 200 meters inside Pakistan territory to find the starting point of the tunnel on India-Pakistan border which was discovered last month. The tunnel was believed to be used by Pakistani terrorists who were eliminated in the Nagrota encounter. “Security forces went inside Pakistan for almost 200 meters which was the starting point of the tunnel, used by the terrorists eliminated last week by Indian forces,” a top official said.

On November 22, a 150-meter long tunnel was detected by the security forces near the India-Pakistan border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. It is believed that the terrorists were using the tunnel to infiltrate inside Indian territory. The security forces had recovered mobile phones from the four terrorists killed during an operation in Nagrota that helped in uncovering the tunnel.

Rakesh Asthana, DG, Border Security Forces (BSF) said, “On the basis of the analysis of mobile phones recovered from terrorists eliminated by security forces, on November 22, BSF unearthed a tunnel used by terrorists to infiltrate in Samba sector.” DG Asthana did not share more details about the operation. The tunnel was detected in a joint operation by Border Security Force and Jammu and Kashmir police.

NS Jamwal, Inspector General, BSF Jammu Frontier, said, “It seems terrorists involved in Nagrotra encounter used this 150-metre long tunnel as it’s a fresh one. We believe they had a guide who took them till highway.”

The tunnel was covered in thick bushes carefully and meticulously concealed with soil and wild growth. The security forces found sandbags that were used to strengthen and reinforce the mouth of the tunnel. Those bags had markings of Karachi, Pakistan. The tunnel was made by skilled personnel with proper engineering effort.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After brutally suppressing protests by indigenous tribes in Canada, PM Justin Trudeau pontificates over farmers’ protests in India

OpIndia Staff -
Even though Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expressed his "concern" over the farmers' protest in India, Canada had last year moved WTO against India for high MSP rates
Read more
Opinions

Farmer protest: From celebrity protestors hijacking the ‘protest’ to AAP and Congress fighting for credit, the circus is here

Nirwa Mehta -
The farmers protests in Delhi have turned into a Shaheen Bagh redux with the same usual suspects coming together.
Read more

PFI is using ’72 hoors in Jannat’ concept to lure Muslim men into Jihadi activities, running terrorist schools: Sufi Islamic Board

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PFI and SDPI are under scanner after the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots and Bengaluru riots earlier this year.

Maharashtra: Farmers in four districts record Rs 10 crore out-of-mandi trade with the help of new farm laws

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
FPCs in four districts in Maharashtra have made about Rs 10 crores from trade outside mandis after the laws were passed

Instead of answering allegations, Shehla Rashid decides to run away from a live show, calls her father ‘greedy’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shehla Rashid, JNU student leader, has been accused by her biological father Abdul Rashid Shora, of taking Rs 3 crore from terror funding accused Zahoor Vatali and Rashid Engineer.

“We are all very worried” Canada PM Justin Trudeau, his ministers express ‘concern’ over protesting Punjab farmers in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the virtual Gurpurab 2020 celebration, PM Trudeau, at the beginning of his address, talked about the protests in India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls it as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.
Read more
News Reports

SFJ ads appear on YouTube offering $10m support for farmers, in return, wants Sikhs to join ‘Khalistan movement’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amid ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, it is evident that Khalistani supporters have hijacked the protests and now, they are running ads on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Yogi snubs Trudeau, deputes bureaucrats to welcome the Canadian PM

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian PM seems to be getting differential treatment
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Indian security forces entered 200 meters inside Pakistan to unearth starting point of the tunnel used by JeM terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
On November 22, a 150-meter tunnel used by terrorists was detected by security forces in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

‘Sanitary Panels clearly implies that SC is biased towards BJP’: Attorney General slams comic artist for assault on courts, allows contempt proceedings

OpIndia Staff -
Webcomic Sanitary Panels founder Rachita Taneja is known for her controversial, hateful and often Hinduphobic Tweets
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Communal tension after members of Muslim community create ruckus over Facebook post ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Police force from several police stations was reportedly called in to control the situation in Meerut.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Case under new Love Jihad law filed against two men for trying to convert a married Hindu woman to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Case filed against Nadeem and Salman for trying to convert their Hindu co-worker Akshay's wife to Islam by regularly visiting her
Read more
News Reports

After brutally suppressing protests by indigenous tribes in Canada, PM Justin Trudeau pontificates over farmers’ protests in India

OpIndia Staff -
Even though Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expressed his "concern" over the farmers' protest in India, Canada had last year moved WTO against India for high MSP rates
Read more
News Reports

After creating trouble during Delhi Riots and Hathras, Bhim Army chief reaches the farmer protests site, now hijacked by Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called farmer protests have already been marred by the presence of Khalistani elements.
Read more
News Reports

After Biriyani and AAP support, Shaheen Bagh’s dadi Bilkis Bano reaches Punjab farmer protest site too

OpIndia Staff -
From 'guest-appearence' protestors to Biriyani, most Shaheen Bagh themes are being repeated at Punjab farmer protests.
Read more
Opinions

Farmer protest: From celebrity protestors hijacking the ‘protest’ to AAP and Congress fighting for credit, the circus is here

Nirwa Mehta -
The farmers protests in Delhi have turned into a Shaheen Bagh redux with the same usual suspects coming together.
Read more
News Reports

Days after mysterious monolith in Utah disappeared following its discovery, similar metal monolith appears in Romania

OpIndia Staff -
The 13 feet high metal monolith has a mirrored surface and was found near the historic landmark of Petrodava Dacian Fortress
Read more
News Reports

PFI is using ’72 hoors in Jannat’ concept to lure Muslim men into Jihadi activities, running terrorist schools: Sufi Islamic Board

OpIndia Staff -
PFI and SDPI are under scanner after the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots and Bengaluru riots earlier this year.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
491,734FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com