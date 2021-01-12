Amidst the ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, a group of ‘farmers’ vandalised a Patanjali Ayurved store in Kundli on the Delhi-Haryana border.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the protestors were seen gathering outside a Patanjali store and shouting slogans. “Band karo, Band karo (Close it down),” the demonstrators yelled. In a bid to shut down the business establishment, one man was seen tying a chain and lock around the entrance gate.

Following that, the protestors went about sloganeering ‘Ramdev Haye haye (Down with Baba Ramdev)’ and ‘Jo Bole So Nihaal’. They also blackened the poster of Baba Ramdev and marked it with a huge cross.

Now what on earth does ‘Kissan Ekta’ gotta do with Baba Ramdas & Patanjali??

The protestors also tried to close down an adjacent government-owned Jan Aushadhi Kendra, which sell medicines at low rates to the poor and underprivileged. Even though the mob physically tried to shut down the businesses in an act of ‘dissent’, a man in the background claimed that they were executing it peacefully. He also alleged that the ‘biased’ media have been portraying farmers in a bad light.

So-called farmers call for a boycott of Baba Ramdev and Patanjali products as they vandalised the store

Exhibiting their anti-corporate sentiments, anti-farm law ‘protestors’ earlier called for a boycott of Baba Ramdev for allegedly being ‘anti-farmer’. They had also warned against the boycott of the products sold by his company, Patanjali. They forcibly shut down businesses, selling Patanjali products, in Tohana town as a mark of ‘resentment’. It was done without realising the losses incurred by the local owners as a result of their actions. Protestors associated with Andolan Vistar Morcha staged a protest outside a Patajani store in Hisar.

‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower

To protest against corporate owned by Mukesh Ambani, protestors stole generators connected to Reliance Jio telecom towers, and ‘donated’ it to a Gurudwara. In a video that went viral on social media, protestors were seen dragging a generator set on a tractor to the gurdwara after dislodging it from the Jio Tower. The other protestors were seen following the tractor on its way to the Gurdwara.

The ‘protestors’ had been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians had been spreading rumours and misinformation that “Ambani and Adani were about to exploit farmers”. Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.