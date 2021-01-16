Saturday, January 16, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Dawai bhi, Kadaai bhi’ is the new mantra, says PM Modi while flagging off...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Dawai bhi, Kadaai bhi’ is the new mantra, says PM Modi while flagging off world’s largest vaccination program against Covid-19

"I would like to remind you again that it is very important to have two doses of corona vaccine. Between the first and second doses, a gap of about one month will be kept. Only 2 weeks after the second dose, your body will develop the necessary strength against the virus,” reiterated the PM.

OpIndia Staff
PM Narendra Modi flags off the coronavirus vaccination drive today (source: Twitter)
65

India is all set to fight the Wuhan coronavirus pathogen which has left 1,52,000 people in India and more than 2 million people worldwide dead. An emotional PM Modi Saturday flagged-off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the world’s largest inoculation exercise against the novel coronavirus on January 16 at 10.30 a.m.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, around 3 crore frontline workers including doctors, healthcare workers, Safai Karamcharis etc will be given the vaccine. After that, people above 50 years of age, and people below 50 with co-morbidities, estimated around 27 crore, will be selected for vaccination. Therefore, around 30 crore people will be vaccinated in this round.

On this historic day, PM Modi, while virtually launching the vaccination drive said that for so many months everyone has been asking when the vaccine will come and now it is here. Minutes from now, the world’s largest vaccination drive will begin. Congratulating everyone, especially the scientists who are involved in the process, the Prime Minister said: “They have worked relentlessly. The process of developing a vaccine takes years, but in such a short time we have been given two Made-in-India vaccines.”

The world has immense faith in India’s scientists and capacity of vaccine production. We have got two vaccines in such a short time, this was proof of India’s scientific ability and talent, he said.

“India’s vaccination programme is based on humane protocol since the most vulnerable are getting the vaccination first. Our doctors, nurses, paramedic and cleaning staff have the first claim to this vaccine”, said PM Modi, adding that in the next phase, people involved in essential services like police, fire personnel etc., will be vaccinated and the Govt would bear the complete cost.

“Our corona warriors remained away from homes for days, in the call of duty. By reserving the first vaccines for these people, the society is expressing its gratefulness”.

He stressed upon the importance of taking both doses of the vaccine. “I would like to remind you again that it is very important to have two doses of corona vaccine. Between the first and second doses, a gap of about one month will be kept. Only 2 weeks after the second dose, your body will develop the necessary strength against the virus,” reiterated the PM.

The Prime Minister proudly said that a vaccination campaign as large as this one has never before been run in history. There are more than 100 countries in the world whose population is less than 30 million. And India is vaccinating 30 million people in its first phase of vaccination.

He urged people not to fall prey to rumours and myths regarding the vaccines. “The DGCI gave approval after they were satisfied with the data of the two vaccines. India goes through strict scientific processes. So stay away from rumours. Our vaccine developers have global credibility. Life-saving vaccines given to 60% of children globally are made in India,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the vaccines approved by the government were much cheaper than alternatives being used in the west, referring to the shots developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. He said those vaccines would cost around Rs 5,000 to vaccinate a person and would need to be stored at temperatures around -70 degree Celsius, making the logistics tougher.

India’s vaccine is built on technology that is tried and tested in India. These vaccines adapt to Indian conditions and conditions from storage to transportation. This vaccine will give India a decisive victory in the fight against Corona, furthered the PM.

Showing immense confidence in the nation PM Modi said that mo matter how big the crisis is, the people of the country never lost confidence. When the Wuhan Coronavirus reached India, there was only one lab of Corona testing in the country, we believed in our strength and today we have more than 2,300 networks, said the proud Prime Minister which virtually addressing the nation on this historic day.

On January 30, the first case of corona was found in India, but less than two weeks before that India had formed a high level committee. India kept vigil 24X7 hours, watching every event, and taking the right decisions at the right time. January 17, 2020 was the date when India released its first advisory. India was among the first countries in the world to start screening passengers at its airports. The Janata curfew was also a test of the restraint and discipline of our society against the Corona outbreak, in which every countryman succeeded. The Janata curfew prepared the country psychologically for lockdown.

At a time when some countries had mercilessly left their citizens in midst of rising cases of COVID-19 in China, India brought back every Indian trapped in China. And not only people of India, we also brought back citizens of many other countries stuck there. Today the whole world has not ony accepted but also lauded the way India has dealt with this epidemic. India also put forward the example of how central and state governments, local bodies, every government institution, social institutions can work in unison.

India has shown how everyone from DRDO, ISRO and the military to farmers and laborers can work together with firm resolution.

This vaccination campaign will go on for a long time and we have got a chance to contribute in saving the lives of the people, worldwide.

PM Modi warned that people should not become complacent during and after the vaccination. He reiterated the mantra- “Do Gaj Doori, Mask hai Jaruri’, stressing it is very important to wear masks and maintain the distance of two-yards that promotes social distancing, which is a powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19. Along with this, PM Modi, today requested the citizens to take another pledge- ‘Dawai bhi, Kadaai bhi’ and wished best of health to all the citizens in the televised address before the vaccine rollout.

Billed as the world’s largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. A total of 3006 session sites across all states and union territories have been virtually connected during the launch today.

The drive will be held daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except on the days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Physically and mentally tortured’ former BARC CEO, arrested by Mumbai Police, admitted to hospital, daughter requests PM Modi to save his life

OpIndia Staff -
Pratyusha Dasgupta, the daughter of former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, has appealed to PM Modi to save her father's life.
Read more
World

All you need to know about Navdeep Bains, minister who resigned from Trudeau govt: Corruption, Khalistan, immigration scam and lobbying for China

OpIndia Staff -
Navdeep Bains is considered to be one of the aggressive Khalistan sympathizers within the Canada government.
Read more

Mumbai Police accused of tearing Lord Shri Ram’s posters in Malwani and arresting 3 VHP workers for filming the act: What we know

News Reports Jinit Jain -
The VHP have alleged that Mumbai Police personnel in Malwani had removed and tore the posters of Ram Mandir Nidhi Sankalan Abhiyan

HDFC Bank removes video hailing Pastor Praveen as ‘Neighbourhood Hero’ after his arrest for making hate speech against Hindus: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In August 2020, HDFC Bank had posted a video on its YouTube channel in which it hailed Pastor Praveen as a 'Neighbourhood Hero'.

After a global outcry, WhatsApp issues clarification, delays enforcement of updated privacy policy: Read full details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp privacy policy update invited backlash after the app said it reserved the right to share some user data with Facebook.

Ravish Kumar apologises for spreading fake news about paddy procurement by govt after letter to NDTV by PIB: Here is what he said

Media OpIndia Staff -
After getting caught for peddling fake news about paddy procurement by govt, controversial NDTV news anchor Ravish Kumar has apologized

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nidhi Razdan was scammed into believing she got an offer from the real Harvard University to become a professor of journalism: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan, formerly with NDTV, has revealed that she was the victim of a phishing attack and Harvard never came calling.
Read more
Media

The Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco: A user had sounded off the alarms as early as September 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan revealed on Friday that she fell victim to a phishing scam and confirmed that she was never offered a job by Harvard.
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
News Reports

Nidhi Razdan got ‘scammed’ into believing that she got a job from Harvard University: Here is what does not make sense in her story

Raju Das -
While Nidhi Razdan says that the Harvard job she was offered was fake, last year she had said she is teaching in Harvard
Read more
Government and Policy

History books should teach India’s civilisational, linguistic heritage, not unfounded claims: Parliamentary Committee meets to discuss NCERT books

Jhankar Mohta -
The panel heard suggestions from ex-NCERT director and other representatives on reforms in textbooks
Read more
Media

Ravish Kumar apologises for spreading fake news about paddy procurement by govt after letter to NDTV by PIB: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
After getting caught for peddling fake news about paddy procurement by govt, controversial NDTV news anchor Ravish Kumar has apologized
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Autopsy reveals no sexual assault, accused sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
The Khar police have failed to find eye witness testimonies or any concrete evidence in connection to the Jhanvi Kukreja murder case.
Read more
News Reports

‘Physically and mentally tortured’ former BARC CEO, arrested by Mumbai Police, admitted to hospital, daughter requests PM Modi to save his life

OpIndia Staff -
Pratyusha Dasgupta, the daughter of former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, has appealed to PM Modi to save her father's life.
Read more
News Reports

When Lalu Prasad’s daughter, Misa Bharti, also pretended to deliver a lecture at Harvard University

OpIndia Staff -
Harvard University had junked the fake claims about being invited as a speaker by the university made by Misa Bharti
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh Police arrest one Mehboob from Karnataka for allegedly kidnaping a Hindu girl and trying to convert her to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Mehboob had allegedly befriended the Hindu girl on social media and lured her by promising a job.
Read more
World

Kashmiri-origin appointee in Joe Biden’s White House team has links to Islamist org, CIA Director pick has concerns about ‘Hindu majoritarianism’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden has appointed Sameera Fazili of Kashmiri origin as the Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.
Read more
World

All you need to know about Navdeep Bains, minister who resigned from Trudeau govt: Corruption, Khalistan, immigration scam and lobbying for China

OpIndia Staff -
Navdeep Bains is considered to be one of the aggressive Khalistan sympathizers within the Canada government.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dawai bhi, Kadaai bhi’ is the new mantra, says PM Modi while flagging off world’s largest vaccination program against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
India will inoculate 30 crore people against Covid-19 in the largest ever vaccination program that started on 16th January
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

BHU to induct degree course on Hindu Studies with Ancient scriptures, Vedas, Puranas and more: Exclusive details

रवि अग्रहरि -
Bharat Adhyayan Kendra of BHU has come up with a structured two-year course on Hindu Studies, scriptures and traditions
Read more
Government and Policy

Watch: Sanitation worker Manish Kumar becomes the first person to receive Coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS Delhi

Jinit Jain -
PM Modi on Saturday flagged off India's Coronavirus vaccine drive, the biggest immunisation exercise in the world
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police accused of tearing Lord Shri Ram’s posters in Malwani and arresting 3 VHP workers for filming the act: What we know

Jinit Jain -
The VHP have alleged that Mumbai Police personnel in Malwani had removed and tore the posters of Ram Mandir Nidhi Sankalan Abhiyan
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com