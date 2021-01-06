Protesting Punjab farmers build walls, fully functional homes at Delhi border camps

Delhi border camps where farmers are staying and protesting against the three Agriculture laws have been seeing commercial ventures, tents and shops. There are hundreds of tents, ‘tiny’ houses made out shipping containers, kitchens built right on the highways and walls to protect them from adverse weather.
They even have plans to build up more things in coming days. People can also be seen enjoying hookahs in the tents with cement and brick walls.
More such videos from various protest sites are viral on social media.
Raising wall for kitchen and alleged permanent house.
Permanent Construction Started on Road #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/zltvrNqU1K— Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) January 5, 2021
From free tents to free dental check-ups. All facilities for free just to make sure farmers stay and keep protesting.
For over a month now, thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border, demanding that the Modi government withdraw the three new #farmlaws & give legal backing to the MSP regime.— newslaundry (@newslaundry) January 5, 2021
A few snapshots from the protest by Nirupama Sekhri.https://t.co/AC0Wg4A2oG pic.twitter.com/f3Elm16xL1
Setting up water-proof tents for free. There have been allegations that some celebrities and companies are laundering money to fund these protests.
And here’s an answer to why were the tents set up at the first place#FarmersProtest #SinghuBorder #Farmers pic.twitter.com/Lw61U5HkgH— K (@erostratus_) January 5, 2021
Music system, tent, strong stage with LED screens.
Rehras path in meeting, according to Punjabi media outlets.— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) December 30, 2020
Same here at Singhu border. pic.twitter.com/Dt0bY31Gmq
Illegal sports events on highway.
#SinghuBorder on the outskirts of #Delhi, which has been a #protest site for #farmers for over a month, turned into a kabaddi ground for a women’s tournament on Sunday with rains not dampening the spirit. pic.twitter.com/ypvFHMSUAK— Mojo Story (@themojostory) January 3, 2021
Illegal tents being setup at highway.
Your Seva preparing supply of waterproof shelter for Sangat at Delhi Singhu border— YOUR SEVA (@YourSevaOrg) January 3, 2021
Whilst the forecasts for Delhi continue to suggest heavy rain, we are now adding plastic sheeting to our provisions.#vaheguru #seva #khalsa #fateh #kisanektazindabaad #kisan #kisanunion pic.twitter.com/B0Pfb0lgXa
Tent is being set up at Singhu border protest site. pic.twitter.com/yjfEsfxDsv— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 5, 2021
Illegal coffee stalls
“Coffee?” he said. “Now this is coffee — you can smell it even from a helicopter!”— Mujib Mashal (@MujMash) January 4, 2021
“Kisan Coffee,” he called it, fueling just a small stretch of the massive #farmersprotest camped out at Singhu border outside Delhi for more than a month now through cold and rain. pic.twitter.com/lYw0m4SivE
Illegal kitchen setup by an NGO
A religious organization from Gurdaspur district of Punjab built Tin Shed to Cook Food at Singhu Border.— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 4, 2021
It’s on national highway. Due to bad weather and rain , it was much needed. #Singhuborder pic.twitter.com/o28uR1NrXZ
Another illegal kitchen
Colors of #FarmerProtest.#SinghuBorder pic.twitter.com/Ea0QiCrfuV— Rajnish Ranjan (@rajnishec) December 29, 2020
Illegal kitchen setup by Congress
Yesterday on happy new year. Full day I was at Singhu border. And did langar sewa roti making— Navneet Chaturvedi (@navneetc2010) January 2, 2021
This camp is running by @IYC and @srinivasiyc pic.twitter.com/DCjDhjCfed
Thousands of such illegal tents have been raised across Singhu border
Parts of #Delhi receive light to moderate rain for third day in row; visual from #SinghuBorder#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/Lq7AIKehB3— TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) January 5, 2021
Illegal gym setup at Highway
#GroundReport | How are the protesting farmers at the #SinghuBorder keeping themselves healthy and active through the cold weather? Watch this video to know.#FarmersProtest #KisanAndolan @BoomFactsHindi pic.twitter.com/xEsemBw1yc— BOOM Live (@boomlive_in) January 5, 2021
Gyms have started at #FarmProtests, #Singhu Border, palka maamla ! pic.twitter.com/vrMkZq9G91— Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) January 1, 2021
CM of Delhi who forced migrant workers from UP and Bihar to leave Delhi during Covid lockdown provided free Wi-Fi for land-grabbing protestors at Singhu border on the pretext of his party’s future in Punjab Assembly.
Free wifi hotspot installation by Sewadaar @ArvindKejriwal begins at Singhu border.— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 30, 2020
5 hotsport devices have been installed today. Many more to be installed in coming days as per the requirement of protesting farmers. #SewadarKejriwal pic.twitter.com/AVJGiyUXzN
Images of illegal setup at Highway
Some visuals from my recent visit to #SinghuBorder. It is understood that farmers from Malwa are at #TikriBorder while those from Doaba and Majha are camping at Singhu. Went to meet a farmer friend of mine from Hoshiarpur, who, just like old times, warmly treated me to cha. pic.twitter.com/t98GI3q54r— Shivani (@shivanigupta247) January 4, 2021
The extent of the protest at Singhu Border. Captured on a foggy afternoon. pic.twitter.com/OKaGNmWnWT— Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) January 3, 2021
Amrit Sanchar by Nihung Singhs of Panth Akali Budha Dal at Singhu Border today saw 70 people take up Sikhi way of life. Rain did impact the number due to small size of the tent but this step is a beginning. Many more to come in the coming weeks. https://t.co/DrPIzsBfeL pic.twitter.com/J5EH5Lauz9— Amaan (@amaanbali) January 3, 2021
Fight for existence— Sardar Rajinder Singh (@irajinderdhiman) January 4, 2021
Eight teams of boys and girls from Punjab, Haryana, and UP have arrived at the Singhu border for Kabaddi matches. Mattresses are ready, teams are getting ready.@irajinderdhiman #FarmersDealTotalRepeal pic.twitter.com/oGHQ1zhhFO
As soon as it rained, our team rushed to the Noida (Chilla) Border and set up a tent city within 3hrs. Our waterproof and insulated tent cities are now available at all major borders across Delhi now#hemkuntfoundation #kisaanmajdoorektazindabad #farmersprotest #farmer #godimedia pic.twitter.com/E7hml1ew2p— Hemkunt Foundation (@Hemkunt_Fdn) January 2, 2021
Our volunteer teams working at both the borders to ensure that our farmers are protected from the continuous rain showers.— Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) January 5, 2021
We are proud of them. 💪🏼🙏🏼
Thank you for your support! #farmersprotest #supportfarmers #khalsaaidindia #volunteerpower pic.twitter.com/M5TD5Eb7yn
Waterproof tent in front of stage at Singhu Border . courtesy- @PunYaab pic.twitter.com/EV8hdhkNG7— Shaminder Singh Mahi (@Shamindermahi16) January 6, 2021
Kissan Bhawan made up of stubble. #SinghuBorder pic.twitter.com/fPeVpLaakb— alok singh (@AlokReporter) January 5, 2021
This is just a glimpse of what is happening at Singhu border.
As of now, because of the road blocks, by some estimates, a loss of Rs 27,000 crore has been incurred by Delhi and neighbouring states. The agitating farmers from Punjab and some from Haryana are protesting against the new farm laws brought in by the Modi government which opens up the market and allows them to sell their produce to whoever they wish to. The old system of farmers bringing their produce to mandis and selling through APMC will continue as is. However, backed by Congress and other political parties, the said farmers from Punjab have been camping at Delhi border.