Protesting Punjab farmers build walls, fully functional homes at Delhi border camps

Delhi border camps where farmers are staying and protesting against the three Agriculture laws have been seeing commercial ventures, tents and shops. There are hundreds of tents, ‘tiny’ houses made out shipping containers, kitchens built right on the highways and walls to protect them from adverse weather.

Delhi: Farmers construct brick floor using cement, gravel & bricks at Tikri Border.



"Our tents were flooded with water due to rains, we had to sit throughout the night. We have used bricks & cement to build the floor & plan to construct more in coming days," says a protester. pic.twitter.com/8pJYKbMfSr — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

They even have plans to build up more things in coming days. People can also be seen enjoying hookahs in the tents with cement and brick walls.

More such videos from various protest sites are viral on social media.

Raising wall for kitchen and alleged permanent house.

From free tents to free dental check-ups. All facilities for free just to make sure farmers stay and keep protesting.

For over a month now, thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border, demanding that the Modi government withdraw the three new #farmlaws & give legal backing to the MSP regime.



A few snapshots from the protest by Nirupama Sekhri.https://t.co/AC0Wg4A2oG pic.twitter.com/f3Elm16xL1 — newslaundry (@newslaundry) January 5, 2021

Setting up water-proof tents for free. There have been allegations that some celebrities and companies are laundering money to fund these protests.

And here’s an answer to why were the tents set up at the first place#FarmersProtest #SinghuBorder #Farmers pic.twitter.com/Lw61U5HkgH — K (@erostratus_) January 5, 2021

Music system, tent, strong stage with LED screens.

Rehras path in meeting, according to Punjabi media outlets.

Same here at Singhu border. pic.twitter.com/Dt0bY31Gmq — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) December 30, 2020

Illegal sports events on highway.

#SinghuBorder on the outskirts of #Delhi, which has been a #protest site for #farmers for over a month, turned into a kabaddi ground for a women’s tournament on Sunday with rains not dampening the spirit. pic.twitter.com/ypvFHMSUAK — Mojo Story (@themojostory) January 3, 2021

Illegal tents being setup at highway.

Your Seva preparing supply of waterproof shelter for Sangat at Delhi Singhu border



Whilst the forecasts for Delhi continue to suggest heavy rain, we are now adding plastic sheeting to our provisions.#vaheguru #seva #khalsa #fateh #kisanektazindabaad #kisan #kisanunion pic.twitter.com/B0Pfb0lgXa — YOUR SEVA (@YourSevaOrg) January 3, 2021

Tent is being set up at Singhu border protest site. pic.twitter.com/yjfEsfxDsv — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 5, 2021

Illegal coffee stalls

“Coffee?” he said. “Now this is coffee — you can smell it even from a helicopter!”



“Kisan Coffee,” he called it, fueling just a small stretch of the massive #farmersprotest camped out at Singhu border outside Delhi for more than a month now through cold and rain. pic.twitter.com/lYw0m4SivE — Mujib Mashal (@MujMash) January 4, 2021

Illegal kitchen setup by an NGO

A religious organization from Gurdaspur district of Punjab built Tin Shed to Cook Food at Singhu Border.

It’s on national highway. Due to bad weather and rain , it was much needed. #Singhuborder pic.twitter.com/o28uR1NrXZ — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 4, 2021

Another illegal kitchen

Illegal kitchen setup by Congress

Yesterday on happy new year. Full day I was at Singhu border. And did langar sewa roti making



This camp is running by @IYC and @srinivasiyc pic.twitter.com/DCjDhjCfed — Navneet Chaturvedi (@navneetc2010) January 2, 2021

Thousands of such illegal tents have been raised across Singhu border

Parts of #Delhi receive light to moderate rain for third day in row; visual from #SinghuBorder#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/Lq7AIKehB3 — TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) January 5, 2021

Illegal gym setup at Highway

#GroundReport | How are the protesting farmers at the #SinghuBorder keeping themselves healthy and active through the cold weather? Watch this video to know.#FarmersProtest #KisanAndolan @BoomFactsHindi pic.twitter.com/xEsemBw1yc — BOOM Live (@boomlive_in) January 5, 2021

CM of Delhi who forced migrant workers from UP and Bihar to leave Delhi during Covid lockdown provided free Wi-Fi for land-grabbing protestors at Singhu border on the pretext of his party’s future in Punjab Assembly.

Free wifi hotspot installation by Sewadaar @ArvindKejriwal begins at Singhu border.

5 hotsport devices have been installed today. Many more to be installed in coming days as per the requirement of protesting farmers. #SewadarKejriwal pic.twitter.com/AVJGiyUXzN — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 30, 2020

Images of illegal setup at Highway

Some visuals from my recent visit to #SinghuBorder. It is understood that farmers from Malwa are at #TikriBorder while those from Doaba and Majha are camping at Singhu. Went to meet a farmer friend of mine from Hoshiarpur, who, just like old times, warmly treated me to cha. pic.twitter.com/t98GI3q54r — Shivani (@shivanigupta247) January 4, 2021

The extent of the protest at Singhu Border. Captured on a foggy afternoon. pic.twitter.com/OKaGNmWnWT — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) January 3, 2021

Amrit Sanchar by Nihung Singhs of Panth Akali Budha Dal at Singhu Border today saw 70 people take up Sikhi way of life. Rain did impact the number due to small size of the tent but this step is a beginning. Many more to come in the coming weeks. https://t.co/DrPIzsBfeL pic.twitter.com/J5EH5Lauz9 — Amaan (@amaanbali) January 3, 2021

Fight for existence

Eight teams of boys and girls from Punjab, Haryana, and UP have arrived at the Singhu border for Kabaddi matches. Mattresses are ready, teams are getting ready.@irajinderdhiman #FarmersDealTotalRepeal pic.twitter.com/oGHQ1zhhFO — Sardar Rajinder Singh (@irajinderdhiman) January 4, 2021

As soon as it rained, our team rushed to the Noida (Chilla) Border and set up a tent city within 3hrs. Our waterproof and insulated tent cities are now available at all major borders across Delhi now#hemkuntfoundation #kisaanmajdoorektazindabad #farmersprotest #farmer #godimedia pic.twitter.com/E7hml1ew2p — Hemkunt Foundation (@Hemkunt_Fdn) January 2, 2021

Our volunteer teams working at both the borders to ensure that our farmers are protected from the continuous rain showers.



We are proud of them. 💪🏼🙏🏼



Thank you for your support! #farmersprotest #supportfarmers #khalsaaidindia #volunteerpower pic.twitter.com/M5TD5Eb7yn — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) January 5, 2021

Waterproof tent in front of stage at Singhu Border . courtesy- @PunYaab pic.twitter.com/EV8hdhkNG7 — Shaminder Singh Mahi (@Shamindermahi16) January 6, 2021

This is just a glimpse of what is happening at Singhu border.

As of now, because of the road blocks, by some estimates, a loss of Rs 27,000 crore has been incurred by Delhi and neighbouring states. The agitating farmers from Punjab and some from Haryana are protesting against the new farm laws brought in by the Modi government which opens up the market and allows them to sell their produce to whoever they wish to. The old system of farmers bringing their produce to mandis and selling through APMC will continue as is. However, backed by Congress and other political parties, the said farmers from Punjab have been camping at Delhi border.