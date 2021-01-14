Thursday, January 14, 2021
Ormanjhi beheading case: Ranchi Police arrests main accused Shaikh Bilal

On January 3, Ranchi police recovered a headless body which was later identified as a 22-year-old woman

Shiekh BIlal arrested
Shiekh BIlal, main accused of Ormanjhi beheading case arrested
Ranchi Police has arrested the main accused of Ormanjhi beheading case. Bilal had beheaded his second wife and buried her head in a pit in his field in Chandwey village. Naushad Alam, SP Ranchi Rural said that they are interrogating Bilal to discover the reason behind the killing.

“Ranchi Police arrested the main accused, Sheikh Bilal who allegedly beheaded a woman and dumped her body in Ormanjhi area. He is being interrogated to discover the reason behind this gruesome murder,” SP Alam said in his statement.

Ranchi beheading case

On January 3, Ranchi police recovered a headless body which was later identified as 22-year-old Sophia. During the investigation, Police found that her husband Sheikh Bilal had murdered her as Sophia informed Police about his whereabouts after which he was arrested. At that time a pistol was found in his possession.

Bilal came out of jail a few days back. He took Sophia on the pretext of spending some time together and killed her in the forest area. He brought her head back home and buried it with salt in his field. Police interrogated his first wife Shabbo Khatoon who told Police where the head was buried. Bilal was on the run, and Ranchi police had formed teams to find him. A poster was released with his information to seek help from the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will follow.

