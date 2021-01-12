Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Jharkhand: Woman beheaded, body left naked, Police seeks public help in nabbing prime accused Sheikh Bilal in Ormanjhi case

The police has put up his posters and have sought public help in nabbing him. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced.

OpIndia Staff
Bilal Shaikh, prime suspect in the Ormanjhi murder case (image courtesy: jagran.com)
Ranchi Police on Monday released photograph of Bilal Khan alias Sheikh Bilal, the prime accused in the horrifying Ormanjhi rape and murder case.

On January 3, a headless body of a naked woman was found. The police searched the area for her head but it was not found. In a breakthrough, the cops got to know of a couple in Chatwal village in Chanto block whose daughter had been missing since a month and a half. Upon investigation, the police found that the missing girl had burn marks on her leg which she had sustained while cooking.

The injury marks matched the headless body. Following that, the police took the DNA sample of the couple and matched with the body recovered.

The mother of the girl informed that she was living with Bilal in Chandwe village. Their relationship had turned sour and after a fight, she had gone missing. Initial reports suspected that she may have been sexually abused before being murdered. Reports are still awaited on the same.

A case under section 302, 324, 201 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him. As per reports, he had recently come out of the jail and is currently absconding. The police has put up his posters and have sought public help in nabbing him. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced.

