The far-left propaganda website ‘The Wire’ was caught not only peddling fake news by inventing a ‘caste angle’ to an alleged crime but also for ‘secularising’ another crime by hiding the religious identity of the Muslim accused, who had driven a 26-year-old Dalit man to end his life in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

On December 10, ‘The Wire’ had published a report claiming that a 25-year-old Dalit youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhattarpur district was killed because he touched the plates of ‘upper caste’ men during a party. According to the report, farm labourer Devraj Anuraji, a resident of Kishanpur village and from the Scheduled Caste community (Kori), was beaten to death by his two ‘upper caste’ friends – Apurva Soni and Santosh Pal – for touching a plate.

The Gaurihar police booked both the accused on charges of murder and atrocities against Dalits, but they are absconding.

Though the ‘liberal-secular’ media houses like ‘The Wire’ attempted to invoke the purported ‘caste’ angle and insinuated that the social evil of untouchability was the reason behind the brutal killing, contrary reports stated that the ‘caste’ angle in the alleged killing was untrue and that the case was related to woman molestation.

Devraj Anuragi’s brother Harishchandra had also confirmed that his brother had not gone out of the house the entire day on December 7, the day the incident transpired. He said Devraj was mentally unstable and also denied any ‘caste angle’.

The villagers had confirmed that the sister of one of the accused- Santosh Pal had visited Harishchandra’s sweet shop on December 7, where Devraj Anuragi had reportedly molested her and forced her to sit there with him. Pal’s sister had complained about this to her brother, who along with his friend Bhoora Soni, assaulted Devraj in his house, in a fit of rage.

The Wire, in its hurry to carry out the anti-Hindu propaganda, resorted to not only peddle fake news but also invented a caste angle to the crime.

The Wire deliberately hides the details of the accused in its another report

Contrary to this, The Wire, displaying its dubiousness and intellectual dishonesty in reporting crimes committed by Muslim groups, published a report hiding the identity of Muslim youths, who had abetted a Dalit youth to end his life in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur.

A 25-year-old Dalit youth Dharampal Diwakar, who lived in Malwan area of Uttar Pradesh died by suicide after he was thrashed by the two accused, for plucking leaves from their mango tree. Dharampal’s father Rampati Diwakar had alleged that his son was plucking leaves on Tuesday and feeding his goats when the violence started. It was later resolved through local intervention.

After suffering humiliation, Diwakar after returning to his house hung himself from a hook in a store room. The police arrested Noor Mohammad (27) and Salman (22) in relation to the case.

However, the ‘liberal-secular’ media ‘The Wire’ that has a habit of inventing caste angle in such crimes, tried secularising the crime committed by the Muslim accused. The report deliberately left out the religious identity of the accused in the headline to hide the identity of the accused.

In the above headline, there is no reference the religion of the accused contrary to its usual tactics of naming castes in their headline, even in their fake news reports, when the accused allegedly belonged to Hindus, especially upper caste communities.

Recently, there have been concerted attempts made by many media outfits to not only conceal the names of Muslim perpetrators but also give them a Hindu spin to depict that the crime was committed by Hindus in an attempt to ‘secularise’ the crimes.