Friday, January 1, 2021
Home News Reports The Wire mentions 'caste' in fake case, forgets to mention religion when accused are...
Editor's picksMediaFact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

The Wire mentions ‘caste’ in fake case, forgets to mention religion when accused are Muslims

The 'liberal-secular' media 'The Wire' has a habit of inventing caste angle in routine crimes

OpIndia Staff
182

The far-left propaganda website ‘The Wire’ was caught not only peddling fake news by inventing a ‘caste angle’ to an alleged crime but also for ‘secularising’ another crime by hiding the religious identity of the Muslim accused, who had driven a 26-year-old Dalit man to end his life in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

On December 10, ‘The Wire’ had published a report claiming that a 25-year-old Dalit youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhattarpur district was killed because he touched the plates of ‘upper caste’ men during a party. According to the report, farm labourer Devraj Anuraji, a resident of Kishanpur village and from the Scheduled Caste community (Kori), was beaten to death by his two ‘upper caste’ friends – Apurva Soni and Santosh Pal – for touching a plate.

The Gaurihar police booked both the accused on charges of murder and atrocities against Dalits, but they are absconding.

Though the ‘liberal-secular’ media houses like ‘The Wire’ attempted to invoke the purported ‘caste’ angle and insinuated that the social evil of untouchability was the reason behind the brutal killing, contrary reports stated that the ‘caste’ angle in the alleged killing was untrue and that the case was related to woman molestation.

Devraj Anuragi’s brother Harishchandra had also confirmed that his brother had not gone out of the house the entire day on December 7, the day the incident transpired. He said Devraj was mentally unstable and also denied any ‘caste angle’.

The villagers had confirmed that the sister of one of the accused- Santosh Pal had visited Harishchandra’s sweet shop on December 7, where Devraj Anuragi had reportedly molested her and forced her to sit there with him. Pal’s sister had complained about this to her brother, who along with his friend Bhoora Soni, assaulted Devraj in his house, in a fit of rage.

The Wire, in its hurry to carry out the anti-Hindu propaganda, resorted to not only peddle fake news but also invented a caste angle to the crime.

The Wire deliberately hides the details of the accused in its another report

Contrary to this, The Wire, displaying its dubiousness and intellectual dishonesty in reporting crimes committed by Muslim groups, published a report hiding the identity of Muslim youths, who had abetted a Dalit youth to end his life in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur.

A 25-year-old Dalit youth Dharampal Diwakar, who lived in Malwan area of Uttar Pradesh died by suicide after he was thrashed by the two accused, for plucking leaves from their mango tree. Dharampal’s father Rampati Diwakar had alleged that his son was plucking leaves on Tuesday and feeding his goats when the violence started. It was later resolved through local intervention.

After suffering humiliation, Diwakar after returning to his house hung himself from a hook in a store room. The police arrested Noor Mohammad (27) and Salman (22) in relation to the case.

However, the ‘liberal-secular’ media ‘The Wire’ that has a habit of inventing caste angle in such crimes, tried secularising the crime committed by the Muslim accused. The report deliberately left out the religious identity of the accused in the headline to hide the identity of the accused.

In the above headline, there is no reference the religion of the accused contrary to its usual tactics of naming castes in their headline, even in their fake news reports, when the accused allegedly belonged to Hindus, especially upper caste communities.

Recently, there have been concerted attempts made by many media outfits to not only conceal the names of Muslim perpetrators but also give them a Hindu spin to depict that the crime was committed by Hindus in an attempt to ‘secularise’ the crimes.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The Wire mentions ‘caste’ in fake case, forgets to mention religion when accused are Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire, in its hurry to carry out the anti-Hindu propaganda, resorted to not only peddle fake news but also invented a caste angle to the crime.
Read more
Media

Is your home constantly set to a ‘sexist’ temperature? Ivanka Trump’s hair vs AOC’s hair: Meet the person The Guardian pays to write such...

OpIndia Staff -
Her columns have made Arwa Mahdawi a joke on the internet and a lot of people are having fun at her expense.
Read more

Over 100 benami properties, assets worth Rs 200 crore in driver’s name: Read details of what ED recovered in raid of rape accused SP...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Gayatri Prajapati along with the then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav were allegedly involved in the illegal sand mining scam

Former CIA agent reveals how a Jihadi turned Al-Qaeda mole duped US Intelligence services and unleashed a terror attack: Read details

World OpIndia Staff -
Former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos revealed how a jihadi-turned-agent duped the US Intelligence Services

Ex-Army officer faces threats and assault by Shiv Sena goons, Mumbai Police ignoring complaints: Read exclusive details

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
The veteran has stated that local corporator Ghole's threats and attacks started after he tried to complain against an illegal structure being used by local goons for anti-social activities.

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: The colony where Ram Mandir fund collection rally was attacked by Muslim mob to be demolished

OpIndia Staff -
The house used by the mob to attack the Hindu rally in Ujjain with stones was already demolished on the same day by the administration
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka’s Rs 620 cr Safe City project, irregularities in tender process, whistleblower D Roopa’s side of the story and links to IMA Gold scam

OpIndia Staff -
Hemant Nimbalkar is Chairman of both Tender Inviting Committee and Tender Scrutinising Committee of the 'Safe City' Project
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘You backstab us after eating food grown by us, I will chop you’, hooligan ‘farmer’ threatens a man for supporting farm laws, video goes...

OpIndia Staff -
The police informed that a complaint has been filed by the anti-Farm Law protesters against Amit Kumar, who supports the farm laws
Read more
World

Major media outlets including CNN, NYT and WSJ attended private dinners by Chinese govt, accepted sponsored trips: Report

OpIndia Staff -
All major outlets in western mainstream media attended private dinners and accepted sponsored trips from CUSEF.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire mentions ‘caste’ in fake case, forgets to mention religion when accused are Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire, in its hurry to carry out the anti-Hindu propaganda, resorted to not only peddle fake news but also invented a caste angle to the crime.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid admits to his involvement in fuelling violent protests, mobilising Muslims: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police Crime Branch, in its charge-sheet, alleged that Umar Khalid, along with other accused Khalid Saifi and former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, had organised a meeting in Shaheen Bagh on January 8 to plan the violence.
Read more
News Reports

India lodges strong protest against the destruction of a Hindu temple in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic fanatics in Pakistan set fire to the Hindu temple, then razed it down with hammers and crude weapons
Read more
Media

Is your home constantly set to a ‘sexist’ temperature? Ivanka Trump’s hair vs AOC’s hair: Meet the person The Guardian pays to write such...

OpIndia Staff -
Her columns have made Arwa Mahdawi a joke on the internet and a lot of people are having fun at her expense.
Read more
News Reports

Why did ‘Wonder Woman’ Gadot hail Shaheen Bagh Dadi? Here is the project she is working on with someone who celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Gal Gadot will be seen sharing screen in her upcoming movie "Death on the Nile" with the Indian actor Ali Fazal who had celebrated the anti-CAA violence
Read more
Economy and Finance

India witnesses a record high collection of GST in December: Finance Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
In a major development, India witnessed a record high collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the month of December 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Over 100 benami properties, assets worth Rs 200 crore in driver’s name: Read details of what ED recovered in raid of rape accused SP...

OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Gayatri Prajapati along with the then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav were allegedly involved in the illegal sand mining scam
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader who vandalised Karachi Sweets seeks to get 55 criminal cases withdrawn: Her is how he plans to use new state policy

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra government has cleared a proposal allowing withdrawal of cases registered for social/political agitations.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com