Twelve Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala on Monday after they were caught with fake Aadhar Cards. They entered India illegally through the border in Tripura. They were arrested when they had arrived at the airport in order to fly to Chennai.

Airport police station officer-in-charge Sashi Mohan Debbarma told East Mojo, “We have arrested 12, including one woman after they failed to produce any original document to prove their identity as Indian citizens. They had tickets booked for a flight to Chennai.” He also said that a case has been registered against them and they would be produced at the Court on Tuesday.

As per reports, the Bangladeshis have confessed during interrogation that they entered India illegally. The fake Aadhar Cards were detected by the Indigo staff when they went to collect their boarding staff for their Indigo flight from Agartala to Chennai via Guwahati. They were apprehended by the security personnel at the airport before being handed over to the Police.

The Bangladeshis collected their fake Aadhar cards from individuals in Sonamura subdivision of Sipahijala district. Tripura Police is reported to have initiated an investigation into the matter in order to bust the fake Aadhar card racket.

Tripura shares over 800 km of border with Bangladesh. Illegal immigration from Bangladesh and crimes along the border have been a thorn in India’s side for decades. India has stepped up its border security to stop the menace but has not been able to prevent the threat in its entirety although there has been significant improvement on that front in recent years.