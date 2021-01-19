West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says she will ‘send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Here is what happened

The race to West Bengal’s upcoming Assembly election is heating up the political war of words between the political parties. On January 19, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sending its workers to Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) meeting create a disturbance. She further threatened that she would send some people to disturb meetings that would be held by BJP and CPM.

I have been seeing for a few days that some people are being sent by BJP to create disturbance in our meeting. Now I will send some people to disturb BJP, CPM meetings: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in Purulia pic.twitter.com/XhiKkrxMcL — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

While addressing a rally in Purulia, she said, “I have been seeing for a few days that some people are being sent by BJP to create disturbance in our meeting. Now I will send some people to disturb BJP, CPM meetings.”

Mamata Banerjee calls BJP more dangerous than Maoists

TMC chief mentioned the defection of her party’s leaders to BJP and said that those who want to join BJP could leave. “Politics is a solemn ideology, philosophy; one can change clothes daily but not ideologies,” she added. She also added that BJP is far more dangerous than Maoists, though, she did not really say why she thinks so, perhaps because the statement had no justification, to begin with.

Banerjee will contest the Assembly election from Nandigram

Opening a war front against ex-TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari who joined BJP recently, Mamata Banerjee declared on January 18 that she would contest election from Nandigram. She said, “Nandigram is my big sister, Bhawanipore is my younger sister… I will fight from both if possible. In case I am unable to contest from Bhawanipore, someone else would contest.” It has to be noted that Adhikari has a stronghold in Nandigram.

Replying to the challenge, Adhikari said, “If I can’t defeat her by half lakh votes, I will quit politics.” Adhikari had marked an emphatic win from the Nandigram seat in the 2016 state election as a TMC candidate.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in April-May this year.