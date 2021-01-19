Delhi: Woman approaches court after husband gives triple talaq after severe torture for want of a male child

Delhi woman Huma Hashim has approached court after her husband gave her triple talaq in June 2020. Her husband gave her triple talaq because she did not give birth to a male child. She has two daughters, aged 20 and 18.

He always wanted a son & made me undergo several abortions. He was hitting my daughter one day. When I tried to save her, he kicked & spat on me. He gave me triple talaq. We tried to file a complaint but Police paid no heed. We asked for allowance but he gave nothing: Huma Hashim https://t.co/0cEE5v1w35 pic.twitter.com/80K3cM3UJo — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

She further added that she was severely tortured. Her husband also physically abused their daughter one day. When she tried to save her, her husband then kicked her and spat on her. According to Hashim, she was also forced to undergo several abortions.

Huma Hashim also alleged that her husband is not giving any allowance.