Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi: Woman approaches court after husband gives triple talaq after severe torture for want...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Woman approaches court after husband gives triple talaq after severe torture for want of a male child

According to Hashim, she was also forced to undergo several abortions.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi woman Huma Hashim alleges torture by her husband who gave her triple talaq
89

Delhi woman Huma Hashim has approached court after her husband gave her triple talaq in June 2020. Her husband gave her triple talaq because she did not give birth to a male child. She has two daughters, aged 20 and 18.

She further added that she was severely tortured. Her husband also physically abused their daughter one day. When she tried to save her, her husband then kicked her and spat on her. According to Hashim, she was also forced to undergo several abortions.

Huma Hashim also alleged that her husband is not giving any allowance.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstriple talaq
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Grooming Jihad: Sohail becomes ‘Sunny’ to harass 22-year-old in Madhya Pradesh, first arrest under new law

OpIndia Staff -
Grooming Jihad: A man named Sohail Mansuri arrested under the new law against Grooming Jihad, is accused of abusing a 22-year-old woman to forcefully convert her.
Read more
Editor's picks

Mamata Banerjee declares war against Suvendu Adhikari, will contest 2021 polls from Nandigram, latter says ‘challenge accepted’

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee declared that she would be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur.
Read more

From Times of Islamabad to The Hindu: 5 media outlets which ’knew about the Balakot airstrike before it happened’ according to ‘liberal’ logic

Media Dibakar Dutta -
The Mumbai Police leaked the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami on the internet in order to embarrass the Republic TV Editor.

Director of ‘Tandav’ issues ‘unconditional apology’ for hurting Hindu sentiments after UP Police registers an FIR: Details

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the recently released controversial web series Tandav, has issued an "unconditional apology".

‘Consensual affair’ between minors and adults not a valid defense, says SC: Here’s why it is significant in view of growing Grooming Jihad cases

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The Supreme Court on the 13th of January delivered a very significant judgment in a case involving the kidnapping of a minor.

As India starts world’s largest COVID vaccination drive, media organisations resort to spreading lies and fear

Media Fact-Check Jinit Jain -
Several media organisations have published headlines that alluded the ward boy who died of heart attack in Moradabad, had lost his life because of COVID-19 vaccine

Recently Popular

Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
Media

While Times Now goes hammer and tongs after Arnab Goswami, here is what Times of India published ahead of air-strike

OpIndia Staff -
The Arnab Goswami private WhatsApp chats leaked by Mumbai Police have created quite the storm.
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Media

Pakistan claims India staged Pulwama attack after Mumbai Police leaks chat to embarrass Arnab, Republic hits back: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan has now issued a statement on the nonsensical controversy surrounding the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami
Read more
Entertainment

‘Took his penis out and asked me to feel it’: Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Sherlyn Chopra has come forward and alleged that Sajid Khan took his penis out of his pants when she went to meet him in 2006
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

World

Trouble for Pakistan increases as UAE may demand repayment of USD 3 billion loan like Saudi Arabia: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
It must be mentioned that UAE had also announced $3 billion worth of deferred oil payments for Pakistan but soon cancelled it.
Read more
Crime

Grooming Jihad: Sohail becomes ‘Sunny’ to harass 22-year-old in Madhya Pradesh, first arrest under new law

OpIndia Staff -
Grooming Jihad: A man named Sohail Mansuri arrested under the new law against Grooming Jihad, is accused of abusing a 22-year-old woman to forcefully convert her.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Woman approaches court after husband gives triple talaq after severe torture for want of a male child

OpIndia Staff -
According to Hashim, she was also forced to undergo several abortions.
Read more
Editor's picks

Mamata Banerjee declares war against Suvendu Adhikari, will contest 2021 polls from Nandigram, latter says ‘challenge accepted’

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee declared that she would be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur.
Read more
Media

From Times of Islamabad to The Hindu: 5 media outlets which ’knew about the Balakot airstrike before it happened’ according to ‘liberal’ logic

Dibakar Dutta -
The Mumbai Police leaked the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami on the internet in order to embarrass the Republic TV Editor.
Read more
News Reports

California pauses the use of a huge batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Prior to this, a doctor in Boston had developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Read more
Entertainment

‘Took his penis out and asked me to feel it’: Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Sherlyn Chopra has come forward and alleged that Sajid Khan took his penis out of his pants when she went to meet him in 2006
Read more
Entertainment

Director of ‘Tandav’ issues ‘unconditional apology’ for hurting Hindu sentiments after UP Police registers an FIR: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the recently released controversial web series Tandav, has issued an "unconditional apology".
Read more
Opinions

‘Consensual affair’ between minors and adults not a valid defense, says SC: Here’s why it is significant in view of growing Grooming Jihad cases

K Bhattacharjee -
The Supreme Court on the 13th of January delivered a very significant judgment in a case involving the kidnapping of a minor.
Read more
Entertainment

BBC ‘Death in Bollywood’ documentary: Jiah Khan’s sister narrates how Sajid Khan harassed the actor, says ‘he asked her to take off her top’

OpIndia Staff -
BBC recently come out with a documentary series titled 'Death in Bollywood' that traced the mysterious death of late actress Jiah Khan
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com