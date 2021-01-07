The world woke up to the shocking scenes of alleged Trump supporters barging into the Capitol Hill where a joint session of Congress was taking place to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US election. The world leaders have reacted to the attack that led to the suspension of the session that was deciding on the transfer of power from President Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.

‘Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue’: India’s PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that the democratic process could not be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. He said, “Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.”

‘Disgraceful scenes’: United Kingdom’s PM Boris Johnson

In a tweet, UK PM Boris Johnson called the scenes disgraceful. He said, “Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

‘Saddened & concerned by today’s developments’: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General said that he was saddened and concerned about the developments of the incident at the Capitol Hall. He said, “As President of the UN General Assembly, I’m saddened & concerned by today’s developments at the Capitol in Washington DC. The US is one of the world’s major democracies. I believe that peace & respect for democratic processes will prevail in our host country at this critical time.”

‘Democracy in the US must be upheld’: Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians are in deeply disturbed watching what was going on the neighbouring country. He said, “Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be.”

‘The enemies of democracy will rejoice at these incomprehensible images’: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

German Foreign Minister said that President Trump and his supporters should accept the defeat. He said, “The enemies of democracy will rejoice at these incomprehensible images from Washington DC. Inflammatory words turn to violent action – on the steps of the Reichstag, and now in the Capitol. Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling democracy.” (translated from German)

‘Shocking Scenes’: NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg called the incident shocking. He said, “Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected.”

‘Strength of US institutions and democracy’: Ursula von der Leyen, President EU Commission

Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Union Commission quoted Joe Biden and said, “I believe in the strength of US institutions and democracy. Peaceful transition of power is at the core.

@JoeBiden won the election. I look forward to working with him as the next President of the USA.”

I believe in the strength of US institutions and democracy. Peaceful transition of power is at the core. @JoeBiden won the election.



‘What is happening is wrong’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern P

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern said that what was happening in the U.S. was wrong. She said, “Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US – what is happening is wrong. Democracy – the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail.”

‘We Believe in Democracy’: French President Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron, President of France posted a video message in which he insisted that the people of France believe in Democracy. He further said that he has “confidence in the strength of democracy in the United States.”

‘Very distressing scenes’: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison said that the scenes coming from the U.S. are distressing. He said, “Very distressing scenes at the US Congress. We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition.”

We will update this space with reactions from other world leaders.