Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home News Reports 'Disgraceful, wrong': World leaders react to violent protests at US Capitol Hill, call for...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Disgraceful, wrong’: World leaders react to violent protests at US Capitol Hill, call for a smooth transition of power

OpIndia Staff
World leaders react
World leaders react to Capitol Hall Violence (Image: Indian Express)
52

The world woke up to the shocking scenes of alleged Trump supporters barging into the Capitol Hill where a joint session of Congress was taking place to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US election. The world leaders have reacted to the attack that led to the suspension of the session that was deciding on the transfer of power from President Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.

‘Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue’: India’s PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that the democratic process could not be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. He said, “Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.”

‘Disgraceful scenes’: United Kingdom’s PM Boris Johnson

In a tweet, UK PM Boris Johnson called the scenes disgraceful. He said, “Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

‘Saddened & concerned by today’s developments’: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General said that he was saddened and concerned about the developments of the incident at the Capitol Hall. He said, “As President of the UN General Assembly, I’m saddened & concerned by today’s developments at the Capitol in Washington DC. The US is one of the world’s major democracies. I believe that peace & respect for democratic processes will prevail in our host country at this critical time.”

‘Democracy in the US must be upheld’: Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians are in deeply disturbed watching what was going on the neighbouring country. He said, “Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be.”

‘The enemies of democracy will rejoice at these incomprehensible images’: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

German Foreign Minister said that President Trump and his supporters should accept the defeat. He said, “The enemies of democracy will rejoice at these incomprehensible images from Washington DC. Inflammatory words turn to violent action – on the steps of the Reichstag, and now in the Capitol. Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling democracy.” (translated from German)

‘Shocking Scenes’: NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg called the incident shocking. He said, “Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected.”

‘Strength of US institutions and democracy’: Ursula von der Leyen, President EU Commission

Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Union Commission quoted Joe Biden and said, “I believe in the strength of US institutions and democracy. Peaceful transition of power is at the core.
@JoeBiden won the election. I look forward to working with him as the next President of the USA.”

‘What is happening is wrong’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern P

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern said that what was happening in the U.S. was wrong. She said, “Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US – what is happening is wrong. Democracy – the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail.”

‘We Believe in Democracy’: French President Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron, President of France posted a video message in which he insisted that the people of France believe in Democracy. He further said that he has “confidence in the strength of democracy in the United States.”

‘Very distressing scenes’: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison said that the scenes coming from the U.S. are distressing. He said, “Very distressing scenes at the US Congress. We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition.”

We will update this space with reactions from other world leaders.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Man who had ‘attacked’ riot accused Umar Khalid in 2018 is INLD leader leading ‘farmer’ protests near Delhi. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media posts of Naveen Dalal highlights that he is not only a worker of the party but also the 'Yuva Pradesh Upadhyaksh' of INLD. It is pertinent to note that INLD is one of the principal opposition parties in Haryana.
Read more
Editor's picks

Massive: Improved coronavirus recovery puts India out of top ten countries with most active COVID cases

OpIndia Staff -
For a country this size with the massive population as well as innumerable hurdles, India has indeed done a tremendous job in containing coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Protesting Punjab farmers claim ‘political win’ after Brit PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit amid rising COVID cases in UK

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The protesting 'farmers' from Punjab, however, want to believe it is because of their roadblocks at various Delhi borders that British PM has cancelled his visit.

‘Allow peaceful transfer of power’: PM Modi advises the United States amidst violent power struggle in Washington

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, the leader of the world's biggest democracy, termed the protests as "unlawful" and asked the Unite States to follow and continue the orderly and peaceful transfer of power.

USA: Unreal scenes as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill, enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, run wild

World OpIndia Staff -
Supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Australia: NSW Government asks citizens to avoid sex during COVID and say ‘hello’ to ‘mutual masturbation’, with social distancing and masks

World OpIndia Staff -
The Government of New South Wales in Australia has recommended citizens that they engage in "mutual masturbation".

Recently Popular

Crime

Actress Preity Talreja alleges assault, threats by husband after fake ‘Nikah’ in a mosque, claims police apathy

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Preity Talreja alleged domestic abuse, torture and threats by husband Abhijit Petkar. Says the police are not helping her.
Read more
World

USA: Unreal scenes as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill, enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, run wild

OpIndia Staff -
Supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
World

‘Ungrateful’ and ‘Evil Vampire’ Jack Ma now being ‘supervised’ at an ‘undisclosed location’ after criticising China: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Disappearance of Jack Ma followed after he made critical remarks about banking system and financial regulatory structure of China
Read more
News Reports

Former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra reveals he was poisoned with deadly Arsenic Trioxide in 2017: Exclusive Details

OpIndia Staff -
The former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra said in a Facebook post that an assassination attempt was made on him in May 2017
Read more
News Reports

After insulting army personnel, Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji joins hands with controversial TikToker Mr Faisu for upcoming action series

OpIndia Staff -
Mr Faisu was one of the TikTokers who had instigated hatred in the name of Tabrez Ansari and propagated revenge over his death
Read more
World

USA: 4 persons reported dead in Capitol Hill violence, Congress’ formal certification of Biden victory expected to be finished soon

OpIndia Staff -
There are chaotic scenes underway at Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA. And a woman is reported to have been shot.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Messiah’ in trouble: BMC files case against Sonu Sood over Juhu property

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Sood accused of flouting BMC norms in converting Juhu building into a hotel.
Read more
News Reports

‘Disgraceful, wrong’: World leaders react to violent protests at US Capitol Hill, call for a smooth transition of power

OpIndia Staff -
World Leaders have condemned the violence in Washington DC's Capitol Hill by Trump supporters.
Read more
Social Media

Man who had ‘attacked’ riot accused Umar Khalid in 2018 is INLD leader leading ‘farmer’ protests near Delhi. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media posts of Naveen Dalal highlights that he is not only a worker of the party but also the 'Yuva Pradesh Upadhyaksh' of INLD. It is pertinent to note that INLD is one of the principal opposition parties in Haryana.
Read more
Editor's picks

Massive: Improved coronavirus recovery puts India out of top ten countries with most active COVID cases

OpIndia Staff -
For a country this size with the massive population as well as innumerable hurdles, India has indeed done a tremendous job in containing coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC MLA slaps journalist for publishing report that he did not like, media persons come out in protest

OpIndia Staff -
TMC MLA Anant Deb Adhikari allegedly slapped the journalist Somnath Chakraborty because he did not like a news report published about his comments on the Zilla Prasishad.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting Punjab farmers claim ‘political win’ after Brit PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit amid rising COVID cases in UK

OpIndia Staff -
The protesting 'farmers' from Punjab, however, want to believe it is because of their roadblocks at various Delhi borders that British PM has cancelled his visit.
Read more
News Reports

‘Allow peaceful transfer of power’: PM Modi advises the United States amidst violent power struggle in Washington

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, the leader of the world's biggest democracy, termed the protests as "unlawful" and asked the Unite States to follow and continue the orderly and peaceful transfer of power.
Read more
World

Twitter locks US Pres Donald Trump’s account amidst Capitol Hill chaos, threatens suspension

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has locked the account of incumbent US President Donald Trump in the wake of the violence at Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
World

USA: Pipe bombs found at RNC headquarters and destroyed, suspicious package at DNC, media equipment destroyed

OpIndia Staff -
Two pipe bombs have been found at RNC headquarters in Washington DC as chaos and violence grips Capitol Hill.
Read more
World

USA: 4 persons reported dead in Capitol Hill violence, Congress’ formal certification of Biden victory expected to be finished soon

OpIndia Staff -
There are chaotic scenes underway at Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA. And a woman is reported to have been shot.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com