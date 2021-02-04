Thursday, February 4, 2021
Home News Reports Global Conspiracy Against India: How ANTIFA ‘activist’ rallied for Rana Ayyub, Kashmiri Separatists to...
FeaturedNews ReportsOpinionsWorld
Updated:

Global Conspiracy Against India: How ANTIFA ‘activist’ rallied for Rana Ayyub, Kashmiri Separatists to fan protests in India

With an established image of a Left Wing disruptor in Europe, Carola Rackete is now using her platform on Twitter, tweeting recommendations to accounts which threaten to harm the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of India

Teerth Waraich
292

Carola Rackete, an ANTIFA activist and German woman infamous for captaining and docking a sea vessel with 53 illegal migrants, and her subsequent arrest in Italy, has expressed support to the farmer’s protest in India along with an endorsement for infamous Hinduphobe Rana Ayyub. However, the more shocking part of her tweet was not her endorsement of Rana Ayyub, but rather a recommendation to follow the Twitter account @standwithkashmir, a Twitter account which openly calls for the end of ‘Indian Occupation’ in Kashmir.

Carola Rackete, who describes herself as Antifa according to her Twitter bio, shot to fame over the summer of 2019. On 12 June 2019, she took 53 illegal migrants in her vessel off the coast of Libya, and then illegally docked the vessel at the southern island of Lampedusa in Italy, without authorization. She was arrested by the Italian authorities shortly after disembarking. This incident made Carola Rackete a darling of the pro-migrant European Left. She received book deals, was awarded the Medal of the City of Paris, and even went on to give her own TedX talk sponsored by Tata Consultancy Services.

Serious allegations were levelled at Carola Rackete in the wake of her arrest. Italy’s Interior Minister at the time, Matteo Salvini accused Rackete of trying to sink an Italian Police boat with her ship. “She tried to sink a police launch with officers on board at night,” Salvini said. “They say ‘we’re saving lives’, but they risked killing these human beings who were doing their job, it’s clear from the videos.” Mr Salvini added: “A vessel weighing hundreds of tonnes tried to ram… a police launch with officers aboard, who managed to get out of the way to save their lives. That’s a criminal act, an act of war.”

With an established image of a Left Wing disruptor in Europe, Carola Rackete is now using her platform on Twitter, tweeting recommendations to accounts which threaten to harm the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of India. The Twitter account @standwithkashmir, which Rackete recommended to her 58,400 followers, has openly questioned and challenged the legitimacy of Indian sovereignty over Kashmir. On Republic Day, the account posted its wish to see the ‘fall’ of India wishing for Kashmiri Independence.

The Danger Lurking Within

With the inadvertent leak of a coordinated Global conspiracy targeting the Indian Government, Conservatives and Nationalists should take note of the existence of a Global Left-Wing Apparatus which seeks to undermine the sovereignty of India. When figures like Carola Rackete, who is extremely popular in the European Left, signal boost Twitter accounts of Kashmiri separatists, not only the Government but also Indian citizens who wish to live in an undivided India, should take notice.

When figures like Rackete, who self identify as Antifa, promote openly seditious Kashmiri separatist Twitter accounts, it should create a cause for concern. Antifa, which is a decentralized, radical far-left anarchist movement, has been at the centre of numerous incidents and instances of violence in the United States. For example, just recently after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Antifa committed acts of violence and vandalized buildings. In the city of Portland, Antifa protested for around 100 days throughout the summer of 2020, many of those protests were violent, which were supposedly protesting against the killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Department. This wave of protests by Antifa ultimately led to the death of a Trump supporter in Portland, who was shot to death by Michael Forest Reinoehl, a self-professed and recognized member of Antifa.

Indians should be immensely concerned that a person like Rackete, who self identifies as Antifa, are now openly signalling support to Kashmiri separatists. If an ideology like Antifa, which openly calls for punching and hurting people whom they declare to be ‘fascists’, takes root in our society, it would be difficult to continue on as a strong and sovereign nation.

Conservatives and Nationalists realize that the Indian Left is highly bigoted towards Brahmins and other upper castes, whom they blame for all of the ills plaguing modern Indian society. The Indian Left regularly refers to Brahmins as ‘Brahmin scum, Brahmin fascist, Brahmin Nazi’ and so on and so forth. If the Indian Left comes together with the Antifa ideology, which makes excuses for violence as long as the sufferer is deemed to be a ‘Nazi’ or ‘Fascist’, we can foresee Leftists trying to physically attack Brahmins and other upper castes.

In reference to Kashmir, if Kashmiris begin to utilize Antifa tactics, which includes, wearing masks and all-black clothes to conceal your identity, starting fires, vandalizing and then violently taking over Government buildings, the already fragile peace in the Kashmir valley will be lost forever in the embers of constant violent protests. Antifa protested and rioted for 100 days in Portland over the shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis approximately 2,800 kms away. Hypothetically speaking, only one stray killing of a Kashmiri by an Indian Personnel would be needed, justified or not, to push the entire valley of Kashmir into months of chaos and anaarchy.

Therefore, it is the duty, not only of the Indian State and the Indian Government, but also of the Indian people, to properly investigate and familiarize themselves of any potential threat which could harm the stability and prosperity of our nation. With the leak of the coordinated Global design to harm India’s sovereignty, India’s Nationalists, Patriots and Conservatives should now be more aware than ever as to who exactly threatens the stability and security of India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Teerth Waraich

 

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers - and now, there is a Congress link
Read more
News Reports

Global Conspiracy Against India: How ANTIFA ‘activist’ rallied for Rana Ayyub, Kashmiri Separatists to fan protests in India

Teerth Waraich -
Antifa activist Carola Rackete was arrested for captaining and docking a sea vessel with 53 illegal migrants in Italy
Read more

Man behind @TheTweetOfGod, which has been peddling anti-India agenda, was accused of creepy behaviour by comedian: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One of the handles that participated in the campaign against India was one '@TheTweetofGod' handle on Twitter - but there is more to him

Greta Thunberg plays victim after inadvertently revealing global conspiracy to defame India

World OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Thunberg claimed that despite all the 'hate, threats and violations of human rights', she will not stop her support to farmers.

Gujarat has been where India stands today: How Modi stood up for Asmita and defeated “fatwa babas”

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
India today is where Gujarat was in December 2002, when Gujaratis voted for its Asmita, its pride. n

Global Conspiracy Against India: Delhi Police says Greta Thunberg not named in FIR, case filed against ‘persons’ who created ‘toolkit’

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a 'toolkit' tweeted by Greta Thunberg exposed nefarious designs to break India

Recently Popular

News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Greta Thunberg accidentally revealed the conspiracy behind international support to farmer protests, deletes tweet later.
Read more
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar: Bollywood personalities take on Rihanna and gang over support to ‘farmers’ protest, call for unity

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor and several other Bollywood personalities called out propaganda over the ‘farmers’ protest
Read more
News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
World

Biden led US govt backs Modi govt’s farm laws, says the reforms will improve market efficiency

OpIndia Staff -
Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration's support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government's intervention in country's internal affairs.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Incidents of violence at Red Fort evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the Capitol Hill siege: MEA

OpIndia Staff -
"Any protest must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity", said MEA spokesperson on the Red Fort violence
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers - and now, there is a Congress link
Read more
News Reports

As the entire cricket team rallies behind India, Irfan Pathan speaks for rioters, compares to George Floyd

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to take a veiled dig at those Tweeting in support of India's stand against the foreign meddlers
Read more
News Reports

Global Conspiracy Against India: How ANTIFA ‘activist’ rallied for Rana Ayyub, Kashmiri Separatists to fan protests in India

Teerth Waraich -
Antifa activist Carola Rackete was arrested for captaining and docking a sea vessel with 53 illegal migrants in Italy
Read more
News Reports

UP police books out on bail Newslaundry columnist and former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani for sedition

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Usmani had given a hate speech targeting the Hindu community at the recently Elgar Parishad conclave at Pune
Read more
News Reports

Man behind @TheTweetOfGod, which has been peddling anti-India agenda, was accused of creepy behaviour by comedian: Details

OpIndia Staff -
One of the handles that participated in the campaign against India was one '@TheTweetofGod' handle on Twitter - but there is more to him
Read more
World

Greta Thunberg plays victim after inadvertently revealing global conspiracy to defame India

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Thunberg claimed that despite all the 'hate, threats and violations of human rights', she will not stop her support to farmers.
Read more
News Reports

Kings XI Punjab Cricketer Sandeep Sharma compares farms laws with holocaust and slavery: Here is what transpired

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users pointed out to cricketer Sandeep Sharma that the farm laws can't be compared with the events mentioned by him
Read more
Politics

Gujarat has been where India stands today: How Modi stood up for Asmita and defeated “fatwa babas”

Abhishek Banerjee -
India today is where Gujarat was in December 2002, when Gujaratis voted for its Asmita, its pride. n
Read more
Crime

Global Conspiracy Against India: Delhi Police says Greta Thunberg not named in FIR, case filed against ‘persons’ who created ‘toolkit’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a 'toolkit' tweeted by Greta Thunberg exposed nefarious designs to break India
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com