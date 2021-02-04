Carola Rackete, an ANTIFA activist and German woman infamous for captaining and docking a sea vessel with 53 illegal migrants, and her subsequent arrest in Italy, has expressed support to the farmer’s protest in India along with an endorsement for infamous Hinduphobe Rana Ayyub. However, the more shocking part of her tweet was not her endorsement of Rana Ayyub, but rather a recommendation to follow the Twitter account @standwithkashmir, a Twitter account which openly calls for the end of ‘Indian Occupation’ in Kashmir.

Carola Rackete, who describes herself as Antifa according to her Twitter bio, shot to fame over the summer of 2019. On 12 June 2019, she took 53 illegal migrants in her vessel off the coast of Libya, and then illegally docked the vessel at the southern island of Lampedusa in Italy, without authorization. She was arrested by the Italian authorities shortly after disembarking. This incident made Carola Rackete a darling of the pro-migrant European Left. She received book deals, was awarded the Medal of the City of Paris, and even went on to give her own TedX talk sponsored by Tata Consultancy Services.

Serious allegations were levelled at Carola Rackete in the wake of her arrest. Italy’s Interior Minister at the time, Matteo Salvini accused Rackete of trying to sink an Italian Police boat with her ship. “She tried to sink a police launch with officers on board at night,” Salvini said. “They say ‘we’re saving lives’, but they risked killing these human beings who were doing their job, it’s clear from the videos.” Mr Salvini added: “A vessel weighing hundreds of tonnes tried to ram… a police launch with officers aboard, who managed to get out of the way to save their lives. That’s a criminal act, an act of war.”

With an established image of a Left Wing disruptor in Europe, Carola Rackete is now using her platform on Twitter, tweeting recommendations to accounts which threaten to harm the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of India. The Twitter account @standwithkashmir, which Rackete recommended to her 58,400 followers, has openly questioned and challenged the legitimacy of Indian sovereignty over Kashmir. On Republic Day, the account posted its wish to see the ‘fall’ of India wishing for Kashmiri Independence.

The Danger Lurking Within

With the inadvertent leak of a coordinated Global conspiracy targeting the Indian Government, Conservatives and Nationalists should take note of the existence of a Global Left-Wing Apparatus which seeks to undermine the sovereignty of India. When figures like Carola Rackete, who is extremely popular in the European Left, signal boost Twitter accounts of Kashmiri separatists, not only the Government but also Indian citizens who wish to live in an undivided India, should take notice.

When figures like Rackete, who self identify as Antifa, promote openly seditious Kashmiri separatist Twitter accounts, it should create a cause for concern. Antifa, which is a decentralized, radical far-left anarchist movement, has been at the centre of numerous incidents and instances of violence in the United States. For example, just recently after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Antifa committed acts of violence and vandalized buildings. In the city of Portland, Antifa protested for around 100 days throughout the summer of 2020, many of those protests were violent, which were supposedly protesting against the killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Department. This wave of protests by Antifa ultimately led to the death of a Trump supporter in Portland, who was shot to death by Michael Forest Reinoehl, a self-professed and recognized member of Antifa.

Indians should be immensely concerned that a person like Rackete, who self identifies as Antifa, are now openly signalling support to Kashmiri separatists. If an ideology like Antifa, which openly calls for punching and hurting people whom they declare to be ‘fascists’, takes root in our society, it would be difficult to continue on as a strong and sovereign nation.

Conservatives and Nationalists realize that the Indian Left is highly bigoted towards Brahmins and other upper castes, whom they blame for all of the ills plaguing modern Indian society. The Indian Left regularly refers to Brahmins as ‘Brahmin scum, Brahmin fascist, Brahmin Nazi’ and so on and so forth. If the Indian Left comes together with the Antifa ideology, which makes excuses for violence as long as the sufferer is deemed to be a ‘Nazi’ or ‘Fascist’, we can foresee Leftists trying to physically attack Brahmins and other upper castes.

In reference to Kashmir, if Kashmiris begin to utilize Antifa tactics, which includes, wearing masks and all-black clothes to conceal your identity, starting fires, vandalizing and then violently taking over Government buildings, the already fragile peace in the Kashmir valley will be lost forever in the embers of constant violent protests. Antifa protested and rioted for 100 days in Portland over the shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis approximately 2,800 kms away. Hypothetically speaking, only one stray killing of a Kashmiri by an Indian Personnel would be needed, justified or not, to push the entire valley of Kashmir into months of chaos and anaarchy.

Therefore, it is the duty, not only of the Indian State and the Indian Government, but also of the Indian people, to properly investigate and familiarize themselves of any potential threat which could harm the stability and prosperity of our nation. With the leak of the coordinated Global design to harm India’s sovereignty, India’s Nationalists, Patriots and Conservatives should now be more aware than ever as to who exactly threatens the stability and security of India.