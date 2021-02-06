Bear Grylls, the host of popular wildlife show ‘Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls’ wrote a Facebook post yesterday recalling his experience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the shooting of his show with him as the guest. PM Modi had made a guest appearance on his show in 2019 and the episode went on to become one of the most widely watched shows on television.

Had promised the Indian Secret Service that he would hardly get his feet wet: Bear Grylls on PM Modi

In his post, Grylls shared a picture of himself with PM Modi in which the two can be seen sitting on the ground with their clothes soaked with water. Grylls captioned the picture as “One of my favourite photos”. He wrote that the two were sharing a cup of tea after a jungle adventure together. Grylls said that he had assured the Indian Secret Service that “he (PM Modi) would hardly get his feet wet…”. “…well, that didn’t work out so well!”, he jokingly added.

Bear Grylls will be revealing similar stories in his upcoming autobiography

Referring to a raft in the picture, Grylls said that he had made the raft himself for the two of them but it almost sank the moment PM Modi climbed in it and so he got down from the raft and swam alongside. “This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks. Just the two sharing tea and trying to stay warm”, Grylls wrote in his post telling that all such stories would be part of his upcoming autobiography named ‘Never Give Up’.

PM Modi’s appearance at the show

PM Modi appeared on the Man vs Wild in August 2019. After it was aired on 12th August Discovery Channel, the show became the highest trending televised event not just in India but worldwide. Grylls called the show with PM Modi a huge privilege to be on an adventure in an Indian forest with the Indian Prime Minister. He appreciated PM Modi’s vision for India and the youth of the country. He added that spending time with PM Modi showed him how beautiful and vibrant India is.