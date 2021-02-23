Wednesday, February 24, 2021
‘Rubber kis se maanga hai? Mummy se ya didi se?’: Hilarious video of Bihar exam candidate fully prepared to cheat goes viral

It is not yet clear what exam the student was appearing for but from the masks worn by other candidates, it is quite likely it is one of the recent exams.

Bihar exam candidate caught with answers strapped all over his body
An undated video of Bihar exam candidate who had come fully prepared to cheat for an exam has gone viral on social media.

As can be seen in the video, during the pre-exam frisking of candidates, the official while patting down one candidate discovers answer sheets stuck on various body parts of the candidate. “Who gave you the rubber (to tie the answer sheet on his ankles), mummy or didi? Or wife?,” the official asked. “He has brought the entire book,” another one commented. “Must’ve thought let us take the entire sea, will drink whatever quantity water I need to drink,” another said.

The officials then asked to check his undergarments to see if he is hiding answer sheets in them and not to everyone’s surprise, a paper chit was found in his underwear too. Embarrassed, he then went ahead for the exam after he was stripped of the chits.

Bihar and cheating in exams

Last week, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) commenced the class 10 Board exams. About 82 students were expelled on the first day for resorting to unfair means during the exams.

Bihar board exams, in recent years, have won notoriety because of fake topper scandals. About four years ago, one Ruby Rai had topped Bihar Board exams only to be exposed that she had not even appeared for the exams she had allegedly ‘topped’.

As can be seen, 2016 Bihar Board topper Ruby Rai did not even know the subjects she had appeared for. Subsequently, she was arrested after she even failed the reexamination.

A year later, another Bihar Board exam topper was clueless about his subjects.

Similar cheating was found during 2017 graduate exams in Bihar.

In 2015, parents were caught on camera helping their children cheat in Bihar Board exams.

