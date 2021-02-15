Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inaugurated the ‘Abhyudhaya’ scheme today which aims at starting free-of-cost coaching centres in the state. The scheme is meant to provide assistance to students who are unable to prepare for competitive examinations due to financial constraints. Initially, coaching centres will be set up at the divisional level followed by district level in the second phase.

Students selected through entrance examinations

As per the government, 50192 students have been selected in the first phase of the scheme out of over 4 lakh 84 thousand students who had registered in just four days. The Chief Minister will interact with these students during the launch of the scheme today. An offline exam was held on Saturday for the students who had registered for offline classes.

The entrance examination for National Defence Academy (NDA)/Combined Defence Services (CDS) coaching course was held between 12 pm and 1 pm, for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)/Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) tutorials, the entrance exam was held between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm, the entrance exam for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) coaching was held between 3 pm and 4 pm while for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) coaching the entrance exam was held between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm on Saturday 13 February. Over 50 thousand students were selected based on the entrance exam out of the total number of students who had registered.

Students to receive counselling from senior IAS, IPS, PCS officers

The coaching classes will be held absolutely free-of-cost in both online and offline modes. The Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management will provide the entire study material including the question bank, etc. for the students on its website. The coaching classes will commence from Basant Panchami that is from February 16. The students will also receive counselling by senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers. In case of examinations like the NDA and the CDS, Principals of Sainik Schools will impart training to students. The government will also organise doubt solving sessions to help candidates in selecting the best field for them through discussions with experts who will be guest lecturers.

CM Yogi had announced the launch of the scheme on January 24, which is the statehood day of Uttar Pradesh.