Friday, February 12, 2021
Home Politics Congress, its alliance with AIUDF, CAA, Assam and more: 5 things Himanta Biswa Sarma...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress, its alliance with AIUDF, CAA, Assam and more: 5 things Himanta Biswa Sarma said on India Today Conclave

Taking a swipe at the Congress spokesperson, Himanta Biswas Sarma said that he feels Surjewala will soon join the BJP. The remark was in response to the claims made by Surjewala that the BJP has grown in the northeast primarily because of the defections from Congress and other parties.

Jinit Jain
Himanta Biswa Sarma on India Today Conclave commented that as long as Rahul Gandhi continues to lead Congress, they will never be able to come back to power
Himanta Biswas Sarma and Randeep Surjewala interacting during the India Today Conclave East 2021(Source: India Today)
4

Earlier today, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala came head to head during the India Today Conclave East 2021 on how the Congress party made way for the BJP in the northeast. The debate between the two spanned a host of topics, including the growing dominance of the BJP in the northeast, the leadership crisis facing the Congress party, the “political harakiri” of the Congress to align with AIUDF, along with some lighter moments when the two politicians took a dig at each other on their possible defection.

While Surjewala was optimistic that Congress would be successful in making a come back in the northeast, Sarma was unapologetic in criticising the Congress party and predicting that the party cannot revive its electoral fortunes unless they do away with the Gandhi family.

Here are the 5 key takeaways from the discussion between BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala:

Congress has reduced itself to a family affair: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Speaking about the leadership crisis staring the Congress party, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that the Congress party has been reduced to a family affair and that their return to power and prominence from here is nothing but wishful thinking.

“I don’t want to comment on the leadership crisis of the Congress party…Randeep Ji would be a little upset with me but the way the Congress party is managing itself and the way they have converted their political party into a family affair…I am all along saying that the Congress party will not able to come back,” Sarma quipped.

Congress can’t dream of coming back to power as long as it is led by Rahul Gandhi: Sarma

Taking a swipe at the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his never-ending foreign tours, Sarma said, “Congress has a leader who is always abstaining. With an abstained leader, when there is an action in India, your leader will be found in another part of the globe. With that kind of leadership, you cannot compete with someone like Narendra Modi.”

The Assam finance minister was ruthless in his attack on the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In a sharply critical remark against the Gandhi scion, Sarma asserted that the Congress party could not even dream of coming back to power as long as Rahul Gandhi is at the helm of the affairs of the party.

“I have always maintained that let Rahul Gandhi continue to be in the Indian politics because as long as he is there, Congress will not come back to power, you cannot dream of coming back to power,” Sarma said.

BJP committed to implementing the CAA, says Sarma

As the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) back into the public discourse, the Finance Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the BJP was ideologically committed to implementing the Act. He also added that the act will be implemented in other states as well, including West Bengal.

“Party stand won’t be diluted, and BJP is committed to the cause. CAA will apply to pan India. Whether we win or lose, we will support Hindus and minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh,” Sarma said.

“I’m sure Randeep Surjewala will soon join us”: Sarma takes a dig at Congress spokesperson

Taking a swipe at the Congress spokesperson, Himanta Biswas Sarma said that he feels Surjewala will soon join the BJP. The remark was in response to the claims made by Surjewala that the BJP has grown in the northeast primarily because of the defections from Congress and other parties.

Sarma, in his response, said, “The way Surjewala Ji is citing towering personalities of the BJP. From LK Advani to Murali Manohar Joshi, I am very sure that you will be inspired by the sacrifices made by them and will soon join us.”

Congress committed political harakiri by aligning with AIUDF: Sarma

Commenting on the Congress party’s alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal for the Assam elections, Sarma said the people of the state will not spare Congress for committing this “political harakiri”.

‘People are enraged that Congress is aligning with Ajmal, a person who has destroyed Assamese culture and ethos, captured land in Kaziranga. Congress has betrayed the people of Assam, coming generation will not spare the party,” Sarma said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

As Twitter talks tall about FoE in India, read how its board had ‘expert’ close to China and how it possibly led to censorship

OpIndia Staff -
Fei Fei Li joined Twitter after quitting as chief scientist of Google's artificial intelligence/machine learning initiative
Read more
Crime

‘The mob that killed Rinku Sharma included women too, they pushed the knife deeper into his back to kill him’: Bajrang Dal leader

Jhankar Mohta -
The assailants had mercilessly pushed the stuck knife deeper inside Rinku Sharma' back, a Bajrang Dal leader has said.
Read more

The Rinku Sharma murder: ‘No Communal Angle’ trope, what it means, why the police says what it does and the media double standard

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Tensions gripped Delhi’s Mangolpuri area after a mob of around 25-30 people brutally stabbed a Bajrang Dal activist named Rinku Sharma.

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi lashes out at media for browbeating judges, names NDTV, Indian Express, India Today and ‘web portals’: What he said

Media Jinit Jain -
The former CJI Ranjan Gogoi made scathing remarks against the partisan media outlets during an interaction at the India Today Conclave

Rinku Sharma had donated blood to help the pregnant wife of one of the accused, got stabbed a year later: Reports

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife.

Another paid PR campaign? ‘Comedian’ Trevor Noah uses text from Greta’s toolkit to peddle lies against India and farmer protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Many foreign media outlets and individuals have used these imaginary numbers to peddle false propaganda against India, and Noah has become the latest foreign influencer after song-writer Rihanna, porn actress Mia Khalifa and Swedish Andolanjeevi Greta Thunberg to spread lies about the farmer protests and new farm laws.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Communal tension in Delhi’s Mangolpuri after Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death after arguments over Ram Mandir donation drive

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have arrested the 4 assailants who stabbed the Bajrang Dal worker on Wednesday in cold blood
Read more
Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
Social Media

YouTube removes viral video that argued Toolkit ‘media houses’ like AltNews are linked to George Soros, who floated fund to attack leaders like PM...

OpIndia Staff -
The 12-minute video is now being taken off the platform without providing any reason. The YouTube video was widely shared on social media platforms.
Read more
Crime

Rinku Sharma had donated blood to help the pregnant wife of one of the accused, got stabbed a year later: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife.
Read more
News Reports

Why aren’t we talking about this? Netizens outraged as model promoting Rihanna’s Fenty Lingerie insults Hindu temple

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna has been caught in another row, involving her beauty company Fenty Beauty and a promotional photoshoot insulting a Hindu temple.
Read more
Crime

Watch: Father of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma recounts the murder of his son, mother says Rinku raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob had barged into the house, assaulted the family and murdered Rinku Sharma in cold blood, says the victim's family.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

Congress, its alliance with AIUDF, CAA, Assam and more: 5 things Himanta Biswa Sarma said on India Today Conclave

Jinit Jain -
Himanta Biswa Sarma said the people of Assam would not spare the Congress party for committing the "political harakiri"
Read more
News Reports

Twitter continues purge of conservative voices, permanently bans journalist group Project Veritas for exposing Big Tech corruption

OpIndia Staff -
Along with permanently banning Project Veritas account, Twitter also suspended its founder James O'Keefe temporarily
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand: Days after glacier burst tragedy, little ‘Blackie’ waits for his lost caretakers near Tapovan tunnel

OpIndia Staff -
Though rescue teams have been working ceaselessly, 30 people are still feared to be trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter talks tall about FoE in India, read how its board had ‘expert’ close to China and how it possibly led to censorship

OpIndia Staff -
Fei Fei Li joined Twitter after quitting as chief scientist of Google's artificial intelligence/machine learning initiative
Read more
News Reports

‘Tibet is occupied territory’, international conflict resolution expert calls for India to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict

OpIndia Staff -
Tibet and Baluchistan activists requested India to respond to China and Pakistan interfering in India's international matters
Read more
News Reports

‘We had been timid with China in the past. This time we looked them in the eye’: Former COAS Gen Bikram Singh

OpIndia Staff -
"We had been timid with China in the past. Whenever they came into our land, we solved it diplomatically. This was the first time we looked China in the eye and mobilized," said General Bikram Singh (Retd).
Read more
Politics

After claiming farmer protests are apolitical, ‘Andolanjeevi’ Yogendra Yadav seeks donations for his political party

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav had put out the bank and UPI details, urging his followers to contribute so that he can further his anti-farm law propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

Everyone takes Ram’s name, now I am scared too: Elderly neighbour of Rinku Sharma demands that culprits be hanged

OpIndia Staff -
'Khoon ka badla khoon, badla chahiye humme', said the elderly neighbour of the Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma
Read more
News Reports

Twitter reports $1.14 billion loss in 2020, sees recovery in the fourth quarter

OpIndia Staff -
Although Twitter registered an operating income of $27 million, it showed a net loss due to interest and tax liabilities
Read more
News Reports

Dalit converting to Christianity and Islam not eligible for reservation benefits: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

OpIndia Staff -
The Union Law Minister was responding to a question in Rajya Sabha when he asserted that only Dalits from Indic faiths will be eligible to receive reservation benefits. The Supreme Court had upheld the same in 2015.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com