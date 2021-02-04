Thursday, February 4, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi police arrest Dharmendra Singh Harman who raised the religious flag at Red Fort during Republic Day violence

The SIT of Delhi Police Crime Branch nabbed Herman after receiving video footage where he can be seen sitting on top of a car, instigating the crowd to hoist the Sikh flag on the Red Fort.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi police arrest Dharmendra Singh Harman for the Republic Day violence
0

Delhi crime branch has arrested one Dharmendra Singh Harman in connection with the violence that broke out at the Red Fort on Republic Day. According to media reports, Dharmendra Singh Harman had instigated rioters to raise the religious flag on the dome of the Red Fort. Harman, who was seen in video footage at Red Fort on January 26, had live-streamed the Red Fort flag hoisting and desecration of the national flag incident on his Facebook.

The arrested accused lives in Delhi’s Arjun Nagar and is a member of the Akhil Bhartiya Pariwar party. The police said that Harman had been visiting the farmers’ agitation at the Singhu border for the past two months.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch had nabbed Herman after receiving video footage where he can be seen sitting on top of a car, instigating the crowd to hoist the Sikh flag on the Red Fort, the police said. In another video footage, Harman was also clearly seen participating in the Republic Day riots, where rioters had wreaked havoc.

Hundreds of rioters disguised as ‘farmers’ entered Delhi to unleash violence on January 26. Many of those rioters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the Red Fort while desecrating the national flag. These so-called farmers had mercilessly attacked police officers with lathis, iron rods, bricks and stones, injuring nearly 400 of them.

Delhi police leaving no stone unturned to arrest rioters who unleashed violence in the Red Fort on Republic Day

The SIT, which has been in a relentless pursuit of identifying and arresting these rioters has been scanning mobile dump data to get to them. On February 3, the SIT released photographs of nearly 20 rioters who were involved in the violence.

According to the reports, the Delhi police have received over 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from the public so far related to the Republic Day violence. The Delhi police have now taken help from forensic experts to analyse the relevant material to nab the rioters.

The Delhi police also announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for information on the whereabouts of actor-turned-activist and Khalistani supporter Deep Sidhu, who is the main accused of Republic Day riots.

Earlier last week, the Delhi Police had issued a public appeal asking people to share any evidence or information about the violence. The Delhi police had urged civil society, including media persons, who are witnesses to the incidents on Republic day, to come forward and give such evidence to them to take action against the rioters.

Case filed against ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for spreading fake news on the death of a farmer

Based on the evidence collected so far, the Delhi police have registered 40 cases and made over 124 arrests.

Earlier, cases have been filed against ‘journalists’, including Rajdeep Sardesai, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for instigating riots in Red Fort by spreading fake news.

The FIR had named Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, National Herald’s Senior consulting editor Mrinal Pandey, Quami Awaz editor Zafar Agha, Caravan magazine’s editor and founder Paresh Nath, Caravan editor Anant Nath and its executive editor Vinod K Jose, and one unnamed person.

They were accused of rumour-mongering that one protestor was shot dead by Delhi Police during the tractor rally on Republic Day, who had actually died due to an accident. 

Moreover, it has sent notices to 20 farmer leaders, and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, asking why legal action should not be taken against them. The notices were sent accusing these farmer leaders and Yadav of not following protocols and conditions laid down by the police while granting permission to hold the tractor rally on Republic Day.

