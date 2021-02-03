Delhi Police has announced a reward for information regarding the main accused of Republic Day riots, including actor-turned-activist and Khalistani supporter Deep Sidhu. On the other hand, Sidhu has released another video on his Facebook page making sensational allegations. Sidhu had alleged that the farmers union leaders were present at the Red Fort, contrary to what those leaders had claimed earlier.

He said that he has video proof of those leaders who were present at Red Fort with their faces covered. Sidhu further alleged that those leaders did not try to control the situation, after which he had to step up. He claimed if he had not controlled the agitated protestors, things would have gone out of hand, but now everyone is making him a scapegoat and saying he provoked people to march towards Red Fort.

In the first two videos that he had released on February 2, Deep Sidhu spoke in English, possibly to make it easier to understand by everyone. He said he joined the protests in September, and at that time, all political parties, including Congress, AAP and BJP, had approached him, but he denied any affiliation.

He said Congress had uploaded his video that went viral in November but later deleted it due to the backlash he had received after his interview with Barkha Dutt. Sidhu tried to indirectly justify his leaning towards Khalistanis by saying that in a democratic country, people should listen to both sides.

‘I was made a scapegoat, and now I am running from cops’

Deep Sidhu said that though he had controlled the situation at Red Fort and he was the only known face at the time of the incident, he has been made a scapegoat by everyone, including union leaders, opposition parties and the government. He further alleged that there is no proof that he provoked anyone for the march towards Red Fort, and it was the leaders who decided to march towards Red Fort earlier.

Sidhu claimed that he has proof to show he joined the march at 9 AM and not earlier as everyone is suggesting. By the time he started, people had already reached Red Fort. Sidhu said despite being a lawyer and practicing in the Supreme Court with famous lawyers like Mukul Rohtagi and Harish Salve, he has to run from cops because of the cases filed against him.

In the second video, Sidhu claimed that union leaders are using their ‘IT cell’ to put him in a bad light. He said whenever he tries to put up his side of the story, the ‘IT cells’ get activated and throw him under the bus. He said that he is staying close to the protest site in Haryana and can reach there anytime. He also challenged farmer leaders to have a discussion with him on how they are mismanaging the movement.

There is a part of the video where he tried to compare himself with Lord Hanuman with fire on his tail, but that part of the video was edited, and it only includes the reference of the burning tail and the name ‘Hanu’ after which the video was trimmed.

‘There was no violence’

Deep Sidhu tried to whitewash the violence that took place on Republic Day. He claimed that while he was driving towards Red Fort, there was no violence on the road. He alleged what the media is showing in the name of violence are only small incidents that took place here and there. He completely denied any attack on police personnel, but in reality, hundreds of them were injured as rioters attacked them with swords, batons and tractors.

‘I am disappointed in you, Ravish Kumar’

Specifically naming journalist Ravish Kumar of NDTV, Sidhu said that he had thought Ravish is a sensible journalist, but the way he had presented him on his show was disappointing. He said just because Ravish wanted to use his name in his prime time show, he did not try to talk to Sidhu and learn his side of the story. He also claimed that he stopped giving interviews to the media after his interview with Barkha Dutt, where he was shown in a bad light.

‘I can prove who provoked’

Sidhu, in the second video that was released on February 3, claimed that he has proof of who had provoked the protestors. He said that he would soon publish all the videos he had, including the video he had recorded on January 26 at 4 AM. He claimed that he only talked about supporting each other, and the union leaders were the ones who provoked. He further asked people to join protests from villages and cities irrespective of how far they are from Delhi.

‘There is nothing wrong in Nishan Sahib on Red Fort’

Sidhu claimed that Red Fort belongs to everyone in the country, and there is nothing wrong with hoisting Nishan Sahib on an empty pole. However, Sidhu failed to mention that that empty pole is reserved for National Flag that is hoisted every August 15. Sidhu also failed to acknowledge how National Flag was thrown by the person who went on the top of the pole to hoist the religious flag. He further failed to acknowledge that two flags with the Sikh holy symbol, one triangular and the other rectangular flag were hoisted on the dome of Red Fort.

Sidhu again boasted about Langars by Sikhs

Towards the end of both videos, Sidhu boasted how Sikhs organize Langars regularly. He claimed people walked towards Nishan Sahib during Covid-19 in the hope of free food, and Army also walk with Nishan Sahib while moving towards the China border, but now when it was hoisted on Red Fort, the holy symbol is being ridiculed.

Interestingly, no one is ridiculing Nishan Sahib as everyone has the utmost respect for the holy symbol. On the contrary, people are criticizing the way this particular section of protesters is trying to portray as if hoisting a religious flag on Red Fort is not a big deal.