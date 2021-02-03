On Tuesday, the Delhi Police released photographs of nearly 20 rioters who were involved in the violence that broke out at the Red Fort on Republic Day and breached the Mughal monument to desecrate the national flag.

According to the reports, the Delhi police have received over 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from the public so far related to the Republic Day violence. The Delhi police have now taken help from forensic experts to analyse the relevant material to nab the rioters.

Earlier last week, the Delhi Police had issued a public appeal asking people to share any evidence or information about the violence. The Delhi police had urged civil society, including media persons, who are witnesses to the incidents on Republic day, to come forward and give such evidence to them to take action against the rioters.

Based on some of those images, the Delhi police has managed to find some of the rioters who unleashed violence on the streets of the Delhi.

Republic Day riots

The national capital had witnessed large scale violence during the January 26 tractor parade after rioters disguised as ‘farmers’ entered Delhi to unleash violence, injuring nearly 400 policemen. Many of those rioters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and hoisted religious flags and alleged Khalistani flag on its domes and the flagstaff at the Red Fort while desecrating the national flag.

The police have so far registered 38 FIRs in connection with the Republic Day violence and have arrested 84 people. They have also issued lookout notices against 44 people, including the alleged ‘farmer’ leaders.