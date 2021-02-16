Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home News Reports 'Law is the same for all', says Delhi Police after 'liberals' outrage on arrested...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Law is the same for all’, says Delhi Police after ‘liberals’ outrage on arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi’s age

Many had questioned Disha Ravi's arrest citing her age of 21 years as an excuse to give a clean chit over her alleged involvement in Republic Day riots and Greta Thunberg 'toolkit'.

OpIndia Staff
Law is same for all, says Delhi Police after arresting Disha Ravi
Disha Ravi, image via Deccan Herald
215

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police issued a statement, following outrage on social media after the arrest of 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi. The activist was apprehended on Sunday from Bengaluru and remanded to 5 days in custody.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the Delhi Police Commissioner stated, “As far as Disha’s arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures. Law doesn’t differentiate between a 22-yr-old & a 50-yr-old.”

He further added, “She was produced before a court which sent her to 5-day Police custody. It’s false when people say that there were lapses in the arrest.”

The comments of the Delhi Police Commissioner came after liberals took to social media to stir sympathy for Disha Ravi by citing her ‘young age.’ They also cried foul about the ‘shrinking space for dissent’ in India. Many had claimed that Disha being 21 is too young and tried to create sympathy wave even before the law can take its course.

The Disha Ravi case: What we know so far

Disha, a graduate from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, was picked from her house in Soladevanahalli in North Bengaluru. She was arrested for editing and distributing the contentious toolkit accidentally leaked by Swedish Andolanjeevi Greta Thunberg. During the investigation, the police found that the Disha had expressed fears of being charged under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in her conversation with Greta Thunberg.

After the Swedish activist leaked the anti-India toolkit on social media, Disha said, “Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am going to talk to lawyers.” As per reports, Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob had taken part in an online meeting with Poetic Justice Foundation’s Mo Dhaliwal, who had earlier declared that he is a ‘proud Khalistani’, to discuss and plan a ‘Twitter storm’ ahead of India’s Republic Day, which saw a massive insurrection attempt and widespread violence by so-called farmers in Delhi.

In the Zoom meeting, the group had formulated a plan to post messages, graphics and videos ahead of Republic Day to spread their propaganda against India in the background of farmer protests. During the meeting in which Mo Dhaliwal was one of the attendees, it was planned how they could agitate the farmers and spread violence on the Republic Day. Mo Dhaliwal had said that they have to make the issue visible on the international platform. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgreta thunberg, zoom call, disha ravi, disha ravi arrest
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
News Reports

‘We will make sure you are in the clear’: A panic-stricken Disha Ravi had told a panic-stricken Greta Thunberg after the Toolkit was tweeted

OpIndia Staff -
Moments after Greta Thunberg tweeted the "toolkit", climate activist Disha Ravi asked her not to tweet the toolkit as their names were on it and they could face charges under the UAPA

Shantanu Muluk, co-accused in Greta ‘toolkit’ case receives support from his cousin who is a Shiv Sena leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Muluk said that his brother is a 'criminal' only if supporting farmers in their demands to repeal the farm Laws is a crime.

Malayalam novel Meesha that sexualised temple-going women conferred Kerala Sahitya Akademi award

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A conversation in the novel portrayed that women who visited temples to show that they were available for sex.

Project Ramlala: How women artisans in Uttar Pradesh are making khadi outfits for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under Project Ramlala, women artisans who are working under the initiative have been making the outfits for the Ram Lalla deity in Ayodhya's Bhavya Ram Mandir.

Aam Aadmi Party, ‘Farmers protest’, Greta toolkit and Khalistan: The dots that need to be connected

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Congress fanned a protest with clear Khalistani roots, AAP too, it would seem, was inextricably involved with the global conspiracy against India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
Cricket

‘Stunted adulthood’: The Caravan attacks Sachin Tendulkar’s middle class origins, insinuates he is mentally unfit to humiliate him over unity comment

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan on Saturday published a wild hate-piece against Sachin Tendulkar because the cricket legend urged the country to remain united
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Half knowledge is a dangerous thing: How Disha Ravi spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform

OpIndia Staff -
In an hour-long interview with writer Gayle Kimball, sometime in mid-2020, Ravi blames 'patriarchy' for rapes and paints a picture of doom.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,479FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com