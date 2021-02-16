Law is same for all, says Delhi Police after arresting Disha Ravi

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police issued a statement, following outrage on social media after the arrest of 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi. The activist was apprehended on Sunday from Bengaluru and remanded to 5 days in custody.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the Delhi Police Commissioner stated, “As far as Disha’s arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures. Law doesn’t differentiate between a 22-yr-old & a 50-yr-old.”

As far as Disha’s arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures. Law doesn’t differentiate between a 22-yr-old & a 50-yr-old. She was produced before a court which sent her to 5-day Police custody. It’s false when people say that there were lapses in the arrest: Delhi CP pic.twitter.com/PSBA1iM2yk — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

He further added, “She was produced before a court which sent her to 5-day Police custody. It’s false when people say that there were lapses in the arrest.”

The comments of the Delhi Police Commissioner came after liberals took to social media to stir sympathy for Disha Ravi by citing her ‘young age.’ They also cried foul about the ‘shrinking space for dissent’ in India. Many had claimed that Disha being 21 is too young and tried to create sympathy wave even before the law can take its course.

The Disha Ravi case: What we know so far

Disha, a graduate from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, was picked from her house in Soladevanahalli in North Bengaluru. She was arrested for editing and distributing the contentious toolkit accidentally leaked by Swedish Andolanjeevi Greta Thunberg. During the investigation, the police found that the Disha had expressed fears of being charged under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in her conversation with Greta Thunberg.

After the Swedish activist leaked the anti-India toolkit on social media, Disha said, “Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am going to talk to lawyers.” As per reports, Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob had taken part in an online meeting with Poetic Justice Foundation’s Mo Dhaliwal, who had earlier declared that he is a ‘proud Khalistani’, to discuss and plan a ‘Twitter storm’ ahead of India’s Republic Day, which saw a massive insurrection attempt and widespread violence by so-called farmers in Delhi.

In the Zoom meeting, the group had formulated a plan to post messages, graphics and videos ahead of Republic Day to spread their propaganda against India in the background of farmer protests. During the meeting in which Mo Dhaliwal was one of the attendees, it was planned how they could agitate the farmers and spread violence on the Republic Day. Mo Dhaliwal had said that they have to make the issue visible on the international platform.