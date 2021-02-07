Sunday, February 7, 2021
Home News Reports Uttarakhand disaster: As arm-chair environmentalists tweet from toolkits to blame dams, here is how...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand disaster: As arm-chair environmentalists tweet from toolkits to blame dams, here is how the Tehri dam actually averted a greater tragedy

The alleged 'activists', joining hands with the usual left-liberal media, put out misinformation about the nature of Uttarakhand disaster and held the government responsible for the same.

OpIndia Staff
944

On Sunday, a massive flash flood was reported from Uttarakhand after the water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly due to the break down of a glacier near a power project at Raini village Tapovan area of Chamoli district. The flooding occurred due to cloudburst and the subsequent breaching of a dam construction site near Raini village which destroyed many river bankside houses in the area.

As the Uttarakhand state machinery was working on a search and rescue operations to trace the missing villagers and the construction workers, a section of armchair environmentalists descended on social media platforms to blame the government for carrying too much of developmental activities in the Himalayan state.

According to these self-proclaimed environmentalists and ecological experts, the construction of dams was the reason for the disaster that occurred in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday. The alleged ‘activists’, joining hands with the usual left-liberal media, put out misinformation about the nature of Uttarakhand disaster and held the government responsible for the same.

Dia Mirza, a former Bollywood entertainer who seems to have no idea about either natural hazards or disaster management, posted a series of tweets on her Twitter timeline blaming dams for the Chamoli disaster.

“Building too many dams in the Himalayas had led to this,” claimed yesteryear actress Dia Mirza.

As per Dia Mirza, Chamoli disaster resulted from ‘cutting trees, cutting into ‘her’ mountains, building dams combined with climate change’. Not just Dia Mirza, even left-liberals, Congress supporters and its troll embarked on Dia’s idea to blame ‘Dams’ for the Chamoli disaster.

In a tweet, Mrinal Pande, a senior troll-cum-journalist who formerly worked with the Congress party mouthpiece National Herald, requested the state government to stop promoting ‘environmentally vulnerable zone’ as a tourist destination and branding it as Dev Bhoomi.

Widening of roads, large water and power projects are endangering millions of human lives here, said Mrinal Pande.

Supriya Sharma, a ‘journalist’ working for far-left portal Scroll also tweeted a report that claimed that successive governments in Uttarakhand, from both BJP and Congress, have put pressure on the centre to keep infrastructures going. She claimed that it was through projects such as dams and highways, politicians made money in Uttarakhand.

Congress leader Satyajeet Tambe said that it was high time that we took global warming and dam construction seriously and treat our environment sensibly.

Contrary to the claims of environmental ‘experts’ that the Chamoli disaster was due to the construction of large dams in the eco-sensitive area, the disaster near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area resulted due to a glacier outburst. As glacier outburst brings a lot of water downstream, it resulted in water level rise in the Dhauliganga river. There is no developmental activity near the glacier, which is not possible, and the glacier bust occurred due to natural reasons, no dams were responsible for it.

The floodwater destroyed the power project and several houses situated on the rivers’ banks, causing hundreds of causality. The situation could have been worse if not for the flood management operation that the Uttarakhand government undertook.

As soon as they realised that the flood would reach the downstream areas, the state government took effective states to control the water flow. The large dams and reservoirs such as the Tehri dam were used to avert a downstream disaster.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took to Twitter to appraise the situation and said that they had to stop the flow from Tehri dam to facilitate the smooth passage of rising waters on the rivers Rishiganga and Alaknanda.

It is important to note that the affected under-construction dam is on Rishiganga near Raini village in Tapovan area. The excess water from Rishiganga will join Alaknanda rivers, thus increasing the intensity of the floods in the downstream. As the state government deviated the flow from the Tehri dam to accommodate the floodwater of Rishiganda, the intensity of the flood decreased.

It is in fact, the existing flood control system in the state through dams and the effective management of the floods saved the day for Uttarakhand.

However, the likes of Dia Mirza and other left-liberals, who does ‘activism’ on their social media platforms rather than on the ground, perhaps have limited understanding about flood control or natural disasters.

Uttarakhand Floods:

A massive flood has been reported from Uttarakhand after the water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly due to the break down of a glacier near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. 

More than 100-150 people may have been dead or severely injured due to the flash floods caused due to the breaking down of a glacier near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. 

A glacier broke off near Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauliganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. The authorities fear massive destruction for lives and damage to the properties.

The flooding occurred due to cloudburst and the subsequent breaching of a reservoir near Raini village that has destroyed many river bankside houses in the area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Darshan Pal vs Rakesh Tikait: Cracks appear in farmer protests even as farmer leaders portray a united front

OpIndia Staff -
Darshan Pal is not happy with decision of Rakesh Tikait to not carry out 'chakka jam' in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand disaster: As arm-chair environmentalists tweet from toolkits to blame dams, here is how the Tehri dam actually averted a greater tragedy

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttarakhand govt stopped the outflow of water at the Tehri dam, so that the excess water on Rishiganga river can be accommodated
Read more

Actor Siddharth says Jesus, Prophet Muhammad, Guru Gobind Singh, others were humans and ‘fornicated and excreted’ just like us

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Fornication essentially means consensual sexual intercourse between two individuals who are not married.

Read how radical Islamist outfit JKLF had killed an Indian diplomat in England 37 years ago

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following the brutal killing of Mhatre by JKLF, two accused Mohammed Riaz and Abdul Qayyum Raja were convicted of the murder.

Mathura court admits plea to remove Shahi Idgah Mosque from Krishna Janmbhoomi saying the suit is maintainable, issues notice to all parties

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Mathura district court has issued a notice to all parties, including Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee

Chachi vidhayak hain hamari: Meena Harris and ‘family raj’ in US politics

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Meena Harris, the one with the famous aunt who happens to be the Vice President of the United States

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
News Reports

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, close to Congress, spews venom against India and Indians on NDTV: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
With the apparent political inclinations of Rajiv Bajaj, these pessimistic and demoralized opinions about the Modi govt is not surprising
Read more
Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
Media

An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Meena Harris descends into madness, lies, furthers The Quint’s propaganda and admits that her rant is about fanning an insurrection in India: Read how

Editorial Desk -
The niece of USA Vice President Kama Harris, Meena Harris, has been tweeted unhinged ever since the 'toolkit' was tweeted by Greta Thunberg
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

World

French President Macron slams Twitter and Facebook for censoring Trump, wants decisions to be based on laws passed by govt

OpIndia Staff -
French President Emmanuel Macron has slammed Twitter and Facebook for arbitrary decisions regarding censorship.
Read more
News Reports

Yazidis had to pay the price for not converting to Islam, here are 10 videos which narrate their persecution by ISIS

OpIndia Staff -
In 2014, the United Nations reported that about 5000 Yazidis were murdered while 5000-7000 women and children were captured by ISIS
Read more
World

Men will be men: Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh offers Playboy model and porn star ‘desserts’ for supporting ‘farmer protests’

OpIndia Staff -
Jagmeet Singh is pretending to be all about fun and games but one of his close aides have been in the thick of the campaign.
Read more
News Reports

Refusing to pay rent, tenants kill 61-year-old landlady, three accused including 65-year old Ashrafunnisa arrested

OpIndia Staff -
61-year-old Rajeshwari was killed by her tenants Aleem Pasha and his brother Jilaan when she asked them to pay unpaid rent
Read more
News Reports

Darshan Pal vs Rakesh Tikait: Cracks appear in farmer protests even as farmer leaders portray a united front

OpIndia Staff -
Darshan Pal is not happy with decision of Rakesh Tikait to not carry out 'chakka jam' in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand disaster: As arm-chair environmentalists tweet from toolkits to blame dams, here is how the Tehri dam actually averted a greater tragedy

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttarakhand govt stopped the outflow of water at the Tehri dam, so that the excess water on Rishiganga river can be accommodated
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Siddharth says Jesus, Prophet Muhammad, Guru Gobind Singh, others were humans and ‘fornicated and excreted’ just like us

OpIndia Staff -
Fornication essentially means consensual sexual intercourse between two individuals who are not married.
Read more
News Reports

Police arrest one Nazim for posting provocative message after Jat youth’s murder in Bijnor

OpIndia Staff -
“The throne will be yours but the crown will be ours, whichever city it is, we will rule it,” Nazim had posted in his video
Read more
Entertainment

After porn star, Playboy model enters global campaign against India, ‘Team Kisan’ offers to receive Amanda Cerny at airport in a tractor: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Team Kisan made the proposal after Playboy model Amanda Cerny, vocal about the protests, said that she found tractors 'sexy'.
Read more
News Reports

Read how radical Islamist outfit JKLF had killed an Indian diplomat in England 37 years ago

OpIndia Staff -
Following the brutal killing of Mhatre by JKLF, two accused Mohammed Riaz and Abdul Qayyum Raja were convicted of the murder.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com