Donald Trump was acquitted by the US Senate with Democrats failing to secure the 67 requisite votes, concluding the second impeachment trial on Saturday. Seven Republicans voted with Democrats as the Senate voted 57-43 resulting in an acquittal for the former US President.

Following the Senate vote, Donald Trump became the first US President in history to suffer two impeachment trials and survive both of them. He subsequently issued a statement where he said that the movement to ‘Make America Great Again’ was only beginning.

Donald Trump on impeachment acquittal

Donald Trump said, “It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree.”

Donald Trump on impeachment acquittal

More significantly, he said, “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun.” “We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future,” he added.

Donald Trump on impeachment acquittal

The former US President also said that he will share more information regarding the same in the months to come. The acquittal also triggered a meltdown in liberal circles who were convinced that ‘Orange Man Bad’ would be convicted by the Senate.

Some claimed that the Senators who voted ‘Not Guilty’ sided with terrorists on Saturday.

Source: Twitter

Others admitted that they had been ‘punked again’.

Source: Twitter

One Rob Gill stepped over the line before proceeding to delete his tweet and then ultimately, his whole account.

Source: Twitter

Political analyst at MSNBC, Mehdi Hassan, concluded that Donald Trump was laughing at all of them.

Source: Twitter

Others claimed that “Twitter has done more to hold Donald Trump accountable for the attack on the US Capitol than the Senate.”

Source: Twitter

Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris who has been in the news in India recently over adverse comments during the ‘farmer protests, concluded that ‘White Supremacy’ had won again.

Source: Twitter

Then there were those who compared the acquittal to the “sham lynching trials of old” where white men accused of lynching of Black men would be acquitted.

Source: Twitter

Others consoled themselves saying that the former US President had been held accountable even if he were not convicted in the Senate.

Source: Twitter

But the sanest comment, perhaps, was that it was time to move on.

Source: Twitter

As it turns out, a lot of people were unhappy with the manner in which Democrats conducted themselves during the trial, especially their decision not to call witnesses. It has earned Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer great criticism on social media.

Source: Twitter

Some said that Schumer should step down from his position as the Senate Majority Leader.

Source: Twitter

The decision by Senate Democrats ‘shocked’ quite a few.

Source: Twitter

There was a lot of hate towards Republic leader Mitch McConnell as well. The Senate Minority Leader condemned Donald Trump during his speech following the acquittal but that is being interpreted as political opportunism by many.

Source: Twitter

There were a lot of expletives flying as well.

Source: Twitter

‘Jerk’ was one of the many adjectives that were used to describe Mitch McConnell.

Source: Twitter

Speculations are rife that Donald Trump might run for the Presidency again in 2024 now that the impeachment saga is behind him. While most Republicans concluded that the former US President was culpable in the storming of Capitol Hill on the 6th of January, they did not believe that the impeachment of a President out-of-office was Constitutional.

Nevertheless, Donald Trump continues to enjoy great support from the Republican base and it will not surprise anyone if he announces a 2024 Presidential run. His statement following the acquittal does indicate that he is not done with politics yet.

However, 2024 is a long time away and a lot of things can happen between now and then.