Babulal Chaurasia, the Hindu Mahasabha leader and a worshiper of MK Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse, has joined the Congress party ahead of the Madhya Pradesh civic body elections.

According to the reports, Babulal Chaurasia had contested the Gwalior municipal elections last time from a Hindu Mahasabha ticket and won the elections after being denied a ticket from the Congress party. The former Congress leader had rebelled from the party to contest in the Ward 44 of the Gwalior municipal elections. He had left Congress after being denied a ticket and had defeated Congress candidate Shammi Sharma.

The Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia rose to fame after he had installed a statue of Nathuram Godse. Chaurasia had then organized a program called ‘Nathuram Godse’s 70th Sacrifice Day’.

Chaurasia, a believer of MK Gandhi’s killer Godse, had garlanded Godse’s photo by performing the aarti in November 2019 and demanded that his final court statement be included in the syllabus. He had also pledged to take Godse’s final statement to 1 lakh people and handed over a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

Tweet by MP Congress

As elections to the civic bodies are approaching the state, Chaurasia has now returned to the Congress fold hoping to contest on a party ticket. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other senior Congress leaders wholeheartedly welcomed the former Hindu Mahasabha leader to the party.

Chaurasia hails from Gwalior, a stronghold of Jyotiraditya Scindia, currently a Rajya Sabha MP, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress. After rejoining the Congress, Babulal said he belonged to the Congress party and will work hard to connect with the youth.

Ironically, the Congress party that often targets BJP and RSS for Godse’s actions has now opened its arms for one of the most vocal admirers of Godse.