Thursday, February 18, 2021
‘Incident a result of political rivalry between TMC and CPI’, Indian Railways reacts to attack on minister on railway platform in West Bengal

The Indian Railways stated that maintaining law and order is a subject matter of the state.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Railways calls out lawlessness in West Bengal in Mamata Banerjee's regime
4

After the dastardly crude bomb attack on West Bengal’s Labour Minister (MoS) Jakir Hossain at the Nimtita railway station in Jangipur sub-division, Indian Railways has issued a statement condemning the attack.

Denouncing the West Bengal police working at the behest of WB CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, the Railway Department stated that maintaining law and order is a subject matter of the state.

Indian Railways denounces lawlessness in the state

“It may be noted that law and order is a state subject and the state police are fully responsible for it. Law and order on Railway platforms are under the preview of the Government Railway Police (GRP) of the state government,” Railways stated in a forthright reply to WB CM Mamata Banerjee.

The Department was responding to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after she sought a reply from the Railways saying that since the attack took place on its premises, it has to answer.

Attack on minister of West Bengal linked to internal feud in TMC and rivalry between TMC and CPI(M): Indian Railways

The Indian Railway statement specified that the attack on the minister was prima facie a result of political rivalry between the ruling TMC and the CPI(M) party since Jakir Hussain had defeated CPI(M) candidate Somnath Singh Rai in the last election.

“The CPI(M) had organised demonstrations near Nabanna last week, where Police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the crowd. One CPI Member had succumbed to injuries sustained in this lathi-charge, due to which there was an environment of tension in the area. CPI had further called for Rail Roko from 11 AM today as a mark of protest”, read the statement issued by the Railways.

The statement further stated that the attack may also have some links to the internal feud among the TMC cadres, as Jakir Hussain himself had filed a police complaint in 2017 against two TMC members, who were giving him death threats.

The department confirmed that immediately after the blast, relief and rescue measures were immediately initiated by the Indian Railways. RPF and other Railway authorities rushed the injured to hospitals where they are being treated.

Disturbing visuals of the bomb attack on the WB Minister

Earlier in the day, we reported how the video of the crude bomb attack on the West Bengal minister was captured live on camera, where Hossain was seen walking with a group of people when seconds later, an explosion took place.

BJP calls out lack of law and order under Mamata Banerjee’ regime

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal condemned the incident and said, “I condemn the dastardly bomb attack at Nimtita Railway Station in West Bengal. My prayers are for the quick recovery of the injured”.

Both BJP national general secretary in-charge of Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh condemned the attack, while the latter also called out the lack of law and order in the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

