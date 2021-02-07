The absurdity of the campaign against India reached its peak when Canadian Member of Parliament Jagmeet Singh, suspected by Indian intelligence agencies of sheltering pro-Khalistan elements, offered desserts to former porn star Mia Khalifa and Playboy model Amanda Cerny in a desperate attempt to downplay the Greta toolkit.

The global campaign against India over the ‘farmer protests’ has devolved into a theater of the absurd since Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the Khalistani hand behind it. Since the Khalistani agenda was exposed, efforts have been underway to downplay the Greta toolkit.

The train of conversation began with ‘poet’ Rupi Kaur falsely claiming that ‘diaspora Sikhs’ like her were being accused of paying entertainers to tweet in support of the farmer protests in India.

Source: Twitter

Mia Khalifa responded saying that she will forward the payment by ordering food from a local Indian restaurant. The poet offered to pay for the dinner herself.

Source: Twitter

It was then that Jagmeet Singh made his entry. He offered to pay for the desserts of Amanda Cerny and Mia Khalifa to round up the feast.

Source: Twitter

The farcical nature of the campaign became evident when clueless entertainers jumped on the bandwagon in order to draw attention to what they called ‘human rights violations’. Soon after, the ‘toolkit’ that was distributed to garner support for the protests was found to have been created by Khalistani organizations in order to tarnish India’s reputation abroad.

Jagmeet Singh, here, is pretending to be all about fun and games but Mo Dhaliwal, whose PR company Skyrocket and organisation Poetic Justice Foundation, played a critical role in all of this has worked closely with the Canadian MP in the past and helped him in his political campaigns.