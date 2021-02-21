Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Kerala on Sunday ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state. In his speech, the Uttar Pradesh highlighted the achievements of his government and slammed the CPI(M) and Congress party of playing divisive politics.

The Mahant of Gorakhnath Muth accused the CPI(M) and Congress of playing with the sentiments of the people for political gains.

Whether it was CPM govt or Congress govt, they haven't done anything but corruption. They have been playing with the feelings of people & created chaos in Kerala for political gains: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Kasargod, Kerala pic.twitter.com/pLEIAgK1D9 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

Yogi Adityanath said, “In 2009, the Kerala High Court attracted the government’s attention towards ‘love jihad’. But the government here could not make any law against ‘Love Jihad’. But the Uttar Pradesh government has made a strict law against ‘Love Jihad’.”

He added, “In 2009, the court here said ‘love jihad‘ is a part of the conspiracy to make Kerala state an Islamic state. Despite this, the government here is asleep, it has no worries. No action is being taken. Today, BJP is the necessity of Kerala.”

Yogi Adityanath visited Kerala to flag off BJP’s ‘Vijaya Yatra’ in the state. State BJP president K Surendran was present during the occasion as well.