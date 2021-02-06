Ravi Singh, the founder of Khalsa Aid International, suspected of being a front organisation for the Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), has spread fake news about OpIndia after Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the Khalistani hands behind the global campaign against India.

Ravi Singh shared a fake image that is purported to show an OpIndia report on Greta Thunberg. He said on the post on Instagram, “A new level of depravity by the right wing indian GUTTER press !!! ⁣This is the same GUTTER press attacking me & Khalsa Aid with lies ! ⁣Welcome to the new & fascist face of India !”

In the fake image, OpIndia is shown saying that the real name of Greta Thunberg is Ghazala Bhat who happens to be the daughter of Hilal Bhat, a Kashmiri businessman. The fake image also claims that the mother of the climate activist is one Anna Bjorklund who converted to Islam to become Aafia.

The claims made in the image are so outrageous that it is self-evident that it is fake. However, Ravi Singh fell for the fake image or was deliberately trying to mislead his followers. The image is clearly an attempt to hurt OpIndia’s reputation following the series of reports we have published highlighting the sinister agenda behind the global campaign.

Ravi Singh’s Instagram bio

The same fake image was shared by AAP sympathiser Caralisa Monteiro as well who since then appears to have deleted the tweet.

It is pretty evident now that Khalistanis are attempting to wash their hands off the ‘farmer protests’ after the toolkit was shared by Greta Thunberg. They are desperate to deflect attention from the heat they are currently receiving. And therefore, they are resorting to using such gross fake images targeting OpIndia.

It is made more evident by the statement made today by the Poetic Justice Foundation. The statement said, “Poetic Justice Foundation did not coordinate Rihanna, Grete Thunberg or any number of specific celebrities to tweet about the #FarmeraProteat. We didn’t pay anyone to tweet — and certainly didn’t pay anyone $2.5m to do so. However, we did generally encourage the entire world to share this issue. Through the international collective of organizers we encouraged the world to pay attention and amplify this message.”

Such denials appear hollow and therefore, a targeted campaign has also been launched to tarnish the reputation of OpIndia with fake claims.

The NIA had registered a case in December 2012, alleging that Khalsa Aid was one of the organisations linked to the BKI, funding the Indian BKI members to commit terror acts in the country. Ravi Singh himself has been accused of being a cheat and running a crooked organization.

He has also glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a “son of Punjab” and “champion of oppressed” who witnessed the “economic rape of Panjab by the Indian regime”. He had also come out in support of Pakistan after the Islamist attack on Nanakana Sahib.