‘Will not allow Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to work in Maharashtra’: Maha Congress Chief Nana Patole threatens

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the actors had tweeted about the high fuel prices during the UPA era but are quiet now.

Maha Congress chief Nana Patole threatens actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole/ Image Source: NDTV
On Wednesday, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole threatened Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, saying they would not be allowed to shoot or release any of their movies in Maharashtra if they did not speak on the supposed fuel price hike.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the actors had tweeted about the high fuel prices during the UPA era but are quiet now. He said stars such as Bachchan and Kumar had tweeted when the price of petrol rose to Rs 70 per litre.

“But now the price is nearly Rs 100 per litre. Why are they not raising any voice? Don’t they have the courage to speak against the dictatorial Modi government,” Patole said.

Targeting the Bollywood actors, Patole said that the UPA government functioned democratically and hence they could criticise the Manmohan Singh government. He also demanded the government to reduce the fuel prices to give relief to the common people.

Besides high petrol and diesel prices, the price of LPG cylinder too has gone up to Rs 800, Patole noted.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are facing a lot of hardship. Since international crude prices have come down, petrol should have cost Rs 35 per litre and diesel Rs 25 per litre,” Nana Patole said, adding that the party would launch a protest if fuel hike is not rolled back.

