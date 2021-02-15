Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home Politics After saying agencies will 'probe' celebrities tweeting in support of India and investigate if...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After saying agencies will ‘probe’ celebrities tweeting in support of India and investigate if ‘Modi govt pressurised them’, Uddhav govt makes a u-turn: Details

Last week, Anil Deshmukh had in very clear terms specified that the tweets posted by eminent personalities belonging to various walks of life will be investigated by the state intelligence agency.

OpIndia Staff
Maha Govt takes a U-turn on probe ordered against celebrities' Tweets supporting India against global conspiracy
232

Days after the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress-led Maharashtra government faced severe backlash for its decision to probe Tweets posted by Indian celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, singer Lata Mangeshkar, cricketer Virat Kohli and others in the wake of the global conspiracy to defame India, the Maharashtra government has now taken a U-turn.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who had last week, ordered the Intelligence agency to probe the celebrities’ Tweets has now come out to clarify that the Maha govt is probing the BJP IT cell and not the Tweets by the celebrities. He said that 12 influencers are under State Govt’s scanner.

Last week, Anil Deshmukh had said that tweets of celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Suniel Shetty, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, and others will be investigated by the Maharashtra Intelligence agency to ascertain if they were made under some pressure by the Modi government or the celebrities genuinely wanted to support the centre on the Farm Laws.

Deshmukh claimed that there were stark similarities in the tweets posted by the celebrities which hinted that it was a planned and coordinated move. For this reason, Anil Deshmukh had in very clear terms specified that the tweets posted by eminent personalities belonging to various walks of life will be investigated by the state intelligence agency.

Deshmukh made the remarks on an online platform after the Congress, a ruling coalition partner in Maharashtra, sought an investigation into the BJP’s alleged connection with tweets of some celebrities and whether the saffron party “arm-twisted” them.

The decision by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, had, however, faced severe backlash. Apart from BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar, several fans of Bharat Ratna recipients Sachin Tendulkar and the singing legend Lata Mangeshkar had come out to slam the Maha Government.

For the uninitiated, on February 3, many Indian celebrities came out to take a stand against the global smear campaign launched against India. Prominent personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kailash Kher and several others had extended their support to the Farm Laws and called for unity in the light of comments made by several international figures, including singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg, over the ongoing farmers’ protests. 

The pushback from the celebrities came after the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement, wherein it said that “vested interest groups” were trying to enforce their agenda on the protests to derail them and said that these groups were trying to mobilise global support against India. The statement also referred to “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” by “celebrities and others” but didn’t name anyone in particular.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Chinese human rights activist calls for the world to organise ‘clean Olympics’, says China should not have the honour of hosting the event

OpIndia Staff -
Penning down how China has always carried out oppressive against common people, the Chinese activist urged the world to 'clean Olympics'
Editor's picks

Armenian group wants USA to push for FATF blacklisting of Pakistan for funding “Jihadist mercenaries” against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh

T Waraich -
The push for blacklisting of Pakistan comes in the backdrop of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Greta ‘Toolkit’ case: Absconding Nikita Jacob files for anticipatory bail after Delhi Police issues a non-bailable warrant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Now, Nikita Jacob, who was thus far absconding after a non-bailable warrant was issued, has filed for an anticipatory bail in the High Court.

Half knowledge is a dangerous thing: How Disha Ravi spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In an hour-long interview with writer Gayle Kimball, sometime in mid-2020, Ravi blames 'patriarchy' for rapes and paints a picture of doom.

Pieter Friedrich, associated with ISI operative, key name mentioned by Police in toolkit conspiracy, ‘fact checkers’ also feature

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Police has said that the role of Pieter Friedrich has come to the fore in the investigation into the Greta 'toolkit' conspiracy.

Involvement of “climate activists” in so called farmers protest shows climate movement is political, not scientific

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Whatever the economic rationale for or against the laws, the climate science on this issue is completely clear. Stubble burning bad. Water table depletion bad.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Google translates ‘God bless you’ to ‘Assalam Alaikum’ in Hindi, here is what is happening

OpIndia Staff -
Google translate shows अस्सलामु अलैकुम as Hindi translation of God Bless You instead of भगवान आपका भला करें
Read more
Cricket

‘Stunted adulthood’: The Caravan attacks Sachin Tendulkar’s middle class origins, insinuates he is mentally unfit to humiliate him over unity comment

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan on Saturday published a wild hate-piece against Sachin Tendulkar because the cricket legend urged the country to remain united
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’: Delhi Police arrests ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi from Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi, founding member of Fridays for Future's India Chapter, detained by Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

Liberals cry foul after Delhi Police nabs ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi in Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ case

OpIndia Staff -
Following the arrest of the 21-year-old 'climate activist' for spreading Greta Thunberg files and creating disharmony in the country, so-called liberals began to stir sympathy on social media in favour of Disha Ravi.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,230FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com