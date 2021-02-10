West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is well-known for her idiosyncrasies and strange oddities that sound like gibberish. As West Bengal assembly elections are just around the corner, Banerjee’s eccentricities have taken an altogether different level.

Recently, one such video of Mamata Banerjee rambling during one of the rallies is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Banerjee mouthed off inanities that had the social media in splits.

“Humba humba ramba ramba kamba kamba dumba dumba bumba bumba bamba bamba” is what Mamata seemed to have said in one of the election rallies whose video is now going viral on the internet.

“Humaba humaba ramba ramba kamba kamba dumba dumba bumba bumba bamba bamba”



The West Bengal CM used these words to describe the former Trinamool leaders who have left the party to join BJP. The TMC supremo said that such former TMC leaders are ‘naughty cows’, and they moo making several different sounds, not just the familiar ones.

She said at a meeting in Baharampur on Tuesday, “A few naughty cows left the party to join BJP like Mir Jafar did in the Battle of Plassey. They are now making a lot of noise — hamba hamba, ramba ramba, kamba kamba, dumba dumba, bumba bumba, bamba bamba. There are some others too. The sooner they leave the party, the better. An empty cowshed is better than having bad cows. Good riddance. I do not sell the party for money.”

Mamata Banerjee also attacked the rebel TMC leaders as corrupt, saying, “those who are corrupt bow their heads to corruption. They have amassed huge wealth and are now afraid of getting caught in the cattle smuggling case or the coal scandal. How dare they throw a spanner in the works when the government is procuring paddy from poor farmers?”

She also took a dig at BJP by calling it “BJP washing machine”. The CN added, “these people with muck all over are cleaning themselves up in the BJP washing machine. They have all flocked together to BJP.”

The TMC supremo compared herself with a Royal Bengal Tiger, saying she is not afraid of anything. She said, “there is no reason to think I am weak, I am not a person to be afraid of anything. I am a strong person and will keep my head high as long as I live and till then I will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger.”

Earlier speeches of Mamata Banerjee that evoked laughter

This is not the only instance when Mamata Banerjee seemed to have evoked laughter among the social media users with her gibberish remarks. Here are 4 instances when Mamata has launched into hilarious mumbo jumbo:-

Banerjee’s “CAA CAA Chi Chi, Chi Chi Chi Chi” tirade against CAA

Banerjee has been a staunch opponent of Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). During one of her rants against the CAA, the Chief Minister of West Bengal took to unconventional sloganeering in opposition to the CAA. The most prominent among which went something like “Caa Caa Chi Chi, Chi Chi Chi Chi.”

Mamata Banerjee goes on a bizarre rant to mock BJP President JP Nadda

Just hours after BJP chief JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was attacked by alleged TMC party workers in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resorted to mocking the BJP leaders and claimed that the attacks against their leaders were just a political ploy by the BJP.

Speaking at a rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP had no other work. Attacking Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee indulged in name-calling by mocking the name of the BJP president. She said that as BJP leaders have no other work, sometimes their chief ministers visit West Bengal, sometimes it is home minister Amit Shah who visits the state, and sometimes some ‘Chadda Madda Fadda Bhadda Nadda’ is here.

Mamata Banerjee chants mantras to shoo away a big monkey during her rally

Back in 2012, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee resorted to chanting mantras to shoe away a langur that had gatecrashed an event in Hooghly’s Chandernagore.

As she began speaking at the event, a big monkey came and sat close to the stage. Instead of asking security personnel to shoo away the monkey, Mamata asked people to remain calm and started chanting a mantra.

“Om Mahadevam mahatanam mahayogi maheswaram, Mahapapaharam devam makarya namo namoh,” Banerjee said.